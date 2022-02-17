Giving: Family Service of Roanoke Valley calls attention to prevention of teen dating violence

Family Service of Roanoke Valley is calling attention in February to National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month to help educate people on how common teen dating violence is, the warning signs of it and how to help those who are involved in it.

According to a news release from Family Service, the latest data from the Center for Disease Control shows that nearly 1 out of every 11 female high school students and approximately 1 in every 14 male high school students reported having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

Teen dating violence, however, is not restricted to solely physical abuse. Other forms of abuse include stalking and emotional abuse. Some indications of potential dating abuse include isolation from family and friends, constant belittling, and extreme jealousy or insecurity.

Teen dating violence is preventable, said the news release. Education about healthy relationships and communications, as well as a supportive and protective environment, have been proven to reduce and prevent dating violence.

Family Service offers its Teen Outreach Program, a youth development program, to address self-esteem, effective communication, goal setting, and maintaining healthy relationships. It uses discussions, leadership, and community-service learning activities.

Youth Development Program Coordinator Megan Alpine manages TOP and describes the program as “a safe space [for teenagers] to learn about different types of relationships and what ‘red flags’ of potential abuse could look like in friendships and romantic partnerships.”

Alpine says TOP gives young adults the skill sets and resources needed to deal with issues such as abusive romantic relationships and reinforces the importance of consent, boundaries, and that personal values should be respected in healthy relationships.

For more information on TOP or any other youth program Family Service has to offer, visit https://fsrv.org/children-youth/.

Family Service is a 121-year-old mental health nonprofit organization.

Terry Steer Memorial Lectures series setChrist Episcopal Roanoke, 1101 Franklin Road S.W., will hold its fourth annual Terry Steer Memorial Lecture Series at 3 p.m. Feb. 27.

“Gathering Together: Why interfaith gatherings/relationships are important and significant in these times of great division and misinformation” is the theme for the panel discussion that features the Rev. Kevin McNeil, pastor of Bethany Christian Church; Rabbi Kathy Cohen of Temple Emanuel; and Dr. Saleem Ahmed, a retired physician.

Steer, who died in 2017, was a devout member of Christ Church, who fostered ecumenical and social justice activities at the parish.

Drug Free Communities grant awardedThe Roanoke Prevention Alliance has been awarded the next, and final five years of its Drug Free Communities grant.

In 2016, RPA was awarded the first five years of the grant, and based on needs assessments, has focused on the reduction of youth alcohol and marijuana use in Roanoke.

RPA developed public service announcements and youth use prevention campaigns, using different media outlets and strategies with a focus primarily on parents and adults. To demonstrate the reach of the campaigns, 24% of Roanoke residents reported they have seen or heard the StartTheTalk.org Alcohol campaign in 2021, an increase from 16% in 2019. In 2021, 44% of adults reported they believe youth are less likely to use marijuana if their parents don’t approve, up from 39% in 2018 The prevention alliance used the funding to work with other organizations and community members to help increase resiliency in youth, families, and communities in the city.

A demonstration of the success of annual community-based messaging and education about building resiliency is that 39% of city residents reported in 2021 that they have seen or heard about how to build a child’s resiliency or how to help them bounce back from trauma or bad experiences.

RPA helps facilitate the implementation of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey that tracks youth risk factors and protective factors.

The Roanoke Prevention Alliance formed as a coalition in 1997 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2015. It is the backbone organization for the Resiliency Collective.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.