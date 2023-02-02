Fashions for Evergreens 2022 at Hotel Roanoke attracted numerous sightseers and raised $4,400 for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

More than 7,000 visited the Fashions for Evergreens Page on HotelRoanoke.com, and more than 15,000 visited the hotel display during the Christmas season.

Winners of the 2002 Christmas tree competition have also been announced.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors Award, a new award, was presented to Woodmen Life in recognition of Marla Baker for her 12 Years of service and award-winning designs.

Recipients of The Professional Vote awards by a panel of judges are: Mark Frye with Creative Occasions Florals & Fine Gifts, first place; Marla Baker with Woodmen Life, second; Shelly Whitaker with Bricks 4 Kidz, third; and Carilion Hospice and First Home Care, honorable mention.

Each year, visitors are asked to vote, and they did, raising more than $4,400; more than $1,900 was raised online.

The winners of the Public Vote awards are: Woodmen Life, first; Sirens & Salutes, second, Veteran’s Tree, third; Catawba Hospital, fourth; and the Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, fifth.

Liberty High School’s traffic safety efforts honored

Liberty High School in Bedford County is the statewide 2022 winner of the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s “Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down” campaign.

The yearly challenge, which encourages youth and teens to develop a lifelong, buckle-up habit, saw a 4% increase in seat belt use among students at participating schools that completed pre- and post- seat belt checks. The campaign also focused on speed-prevention for young drivers.

Bedford County’s Forest Middle School received the top honor for its work over the course of the three-month campaign in the middle school division.

As the statewide winners, Liberty High School and Forest Middle School each received $500 for future driver and passenger safety programs. Campaign prizes were funded by a grant from State Farm, which also supported campaign materials.

“State Farm congratulates the participating schools for educating teens on the importance of wearing a seat belt,” said Dwayne Redd, the insurance company’s spokesperson. “We hope the students develop a lifelong habit of buckling up, both as a driver and a passenger.”

“We are excited by the increase in seat belt use among students at participating schools during the Drive for Change campaign,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager.

Sixty schools, youth groups, and traffic safety organizations participated in the campaign that ran from September through November.

During the campaign, participating schools sponsored hundreds of activities and events aimed at increasing seat belt use and/or preventing speeding. Some examples include buckle-up themed tailgate parties and halftime events, safety demonstrations, driver and passenger safety themed trunk-or-treats, and impaired driving prevention obstacle courses.

Participating students received gifts such as YOVASO buckle up flashlight keychains, wristbands with safety messages, and stickers imprinted with a buckle up message.

YOVASO, Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Young Driver and Passenger Safety Program, is a program of the Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Food access grants announced

The Roanoke Foodshed Network, formerly known as the Roanoke Regional Food System Partnership, granted more than $18,000 to Roanoke-area nonprofits and schools to support food access work at the end of 2022.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension, One Valley Inc., Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Highland Park Elementary School, Lick Run Community Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, and the Cave Spring Elementary School PTA received the funds that were made possible by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s Healthy Communities Action Teams grant.

VFHY supports community collaboratives that among of things help prevent and reduce childhood obesity.

“We are grateful for this funding, which allows our youth to develop garden business plans, grow produce at community gardens, and sell their product to” the LEAP Mobile Market, said Chloe Johnson, youth employment coordinator at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

“This funding to our kids feeding program will give children an opportunity to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables and select produce to take home to feed their families,” said Pamela Irvine, chief executive officer of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We’re excited to implement a workforce development program with local teens to work with an urban farmer in northwest Roanoke to learn about growing and preparing food for their community, from seed to table,” said Troy Wilson, director/treasurer of Lick Run Community Development Corporation. “We know these dollars will make an impact for the people who need it most.”

The Roanoke Foodshed Network began as a series of conversations among farmers, planners, and local food advocates, stretching back to 2014. In 2020, Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) was awarded a United States Department of Agriculture planning grant that has enabled the creation of the RFN and the establishment of a wide-ranging suite of projects supported by this network.

Feeding Southwest Virginia backed

Feeding Southwest Virginia recently received support and assistance from two businesses.

Google.org has partnered with the food bank as part of a national initiative to help provide meals to southwest Virginians in need and to build long-term technological resources to combat hunger.

Its part an initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to communities across the United States.

According to an email, 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are facing food insecurity. Among Feeding America network food banks, 90% report an increased or sustained need over the last month.

“With inflation increasing the cost of everyday expenses, our neighbors are turning to food banks more than ever. Many are forced to make the impossible choice of rent, medicine, or utilities instead of food, which is a decision no one should have to make,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We are thankful for partners like Google.org and Feeding America that not only provide operating support to help reduce hunger in Southwest Virginia, but also understand the critical role technology investments have on our ability to provide for our neighbors who are food insecure.”

Also, in late January, representatives from Smithfield, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech stopped by Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia, presenting donations of protein food items and providing lunch for employees and volunteers.

As a Virginia-based brand and longtime supporter of the universities, Smithfield sponsors the annual Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. During January and February, when the games are held, Smithfield brings the opposing schools together to help combat food insecurity for local Virginia residents.

Pet food pantry opens in southeast Roanoke

Angels of Assisi has opened a pet food pantry in a former southeast Roanoke grocery store.

Saleeba’s Store of Hope, 926 Tazewell Ave. S.E., will be open on select days and times, offering free cat and dog food for those in need.

The building housed Saleeba’s Grocery before its closing several years ago. The grocery opened in 1946.