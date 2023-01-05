Giving: Floyd County woman named weight-loss group's Virginia Queen

When Margaret Spangler joined TOPS 47 years ago, she wasn’t seeking any recognition.

But her tenacity for losing weight and maintaining her goal over the years earned the 87-year-old Floyd widow the title of 2021 TOPS Virginia Queen.

She was recognized in April 2022 for losing more weight and maintaining that goal than any other Virginia female member of the nonprofit the non-commercial weight loss, education, and support organization, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).

Spangler lost 75.5 pounds and is the second consecutive Floyd County resident to earn the Virginia TOPS Queen title. She follows Mary Reed of Willis, who earned the 2020 title. The 2022 queen will be recognized later.

According to the organization, last year Virginia TOPS members lost 4,144 pounds.

“Yes, this has been a long journey, but I am so blessed to have reached my goal,” said Spangler, who officially achieved her goal on July 19, 2021, at the age of 86.

Growing up on a Floyd County farm, Spangler had no problem with weight. But, after her first child was born in 1955, the Air Force wife began gaining weight. For nearly 20 years, she was on a weight-gain-lost roller coaster.

However, while living in Florida in 1975, she heard about TOPS and joined — weighing in at 189.8 pounds.

“I achieved KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) status on Feb. 27, 1976. I was so happy with myself for this great accomplishment — thinking that I had finally overcome my long-term weight loss problem,” Spangler recently recalled. “Unfortunately, I did not completely change all my old eating habits, and the weight returned, and I lost my KOPS status.”

She and her husband returned to Floyd after he retired, and, she said, once again she began to gain weight and lose her self-confidence.

There wasn’t a TOPS group in Floyd, but she discovered that the TOPS Check 0533 chapter was being organized, and she joined in July 1990, making weekly 40-minute roundtrip drives to the meetings.

She and Emma Poff are the only two original members of the Check TOPS group which has 14 members — all female — between the ages 40 and 89.

“Next to church, TOPS is my best thing,” said Spangler, who is the group’s assistant weight recorder.

A mother of three, grandmother of six and great grandmother of four, Spangler says she receives encouragement from other members along with new ideas, recipes, and exercises for losing weight sensibly.

She said she tries to reciprocate by encouraging others not to give up on reaching their goals. She also urges others struggling with weight issues to seek TOPS.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness through consistent group support, education and recognition. Weekly meetings, both in-person and online, are at the heart of the organization.

The weekly meetings in Check are at the fire station at 1710 Kings Store Rd. N.E. on Mondays at 6 p.m.

For more information on the weight loss program, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677.

Pastor named at Salem Presbyterian

The Rev. Christopher Vogado recently was named pastor at Salem Presbyterian Church.

Vogado, also an accomplished musician, comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Saying he’s happy to be in Salem, Vogado added, “This congregation has a deep commitment to serving the community which is definitely one reason I felt called to come to Salem Presbyterian. The congregation has a proud and strong history of being rooted in Salem, but their focus is about the future and being relevant to the needs of others around the church.”

Vogado was ordained as a pastor in the Presbyterian Church USA in 2014. The Maryville, Tennessee, native entered the University of Tennessee intending to major in studio music and jazz but participation in the Presbyterian Campus Ministry program changed his path and his major, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies in 2008. He also has a Master of Divinity degree and has served congregations in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia.

His wife, Rachel, also is ordained as a pastor in the Presbyterian Church USA.

Food access grants announced

The Roanoke Foodshed Network, formerly known as the Roanoke Regional Food System Partnership, has granted more than $18,000 to nonprofits and schools to support food access work in the Roanoke region.

Those receiving funding are Virginia Cooperative Extension, One Valley Inc., Feeding Southwest Virginia, Highland Park Elementary School, Lick Run Community Development Corporation,Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, and Cave Spring Elementary School PTA.

The funding was made possible by a Healthy Communities Action Teams grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

“We are grateful for this funding, which allows our youth to develop garden business plans, grow produce at community gardens, and sell their product to” the LEAP Mobile Market, said Chloe Johnson, youth employment coordinator at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, in an email. “The business skills learned through this experience will be beneficial for a lifetime.”

“This funding to our kids feeding program will give children an opportunity to learn about fresh fruits and vegetables and select produce to take home to feed their families,” added Pamela Irvine, chief executive officer of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We’re excited to implement a workforce development program with local teens to work with an urban farmer in northwest Roanoke to learn about growing and preparing food for their community, from seed to table,” offered Troy Wilson, director/treasurer of Lick Run Community Development Corporation. “We know these dollars will make an impact for the people who need it most.”

The Roanoke Foodshed Network began as a series of conversations among farmers, planners, and local food advocates, stretching back to 2014. In 2020, Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) received a U. S. Department of Agriculture planning grant enabling the creation of the network.