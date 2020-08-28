Giving: Franklin County food bank needs volunteers

Heavenly Manna, the second-largest of four food banks in Franklin County, needs more volunteers.

Due to the pandemic, Heavenly Manna, which normally distributes food on Mondays, has seen an increase in the number of families seeking assistance and a decrease in volunteers.

“Heavenly Manna has been running with the same small volunteer group since March and has been struggling to get through the distribution and preparation of food to keep up with the demand,” director Frances Davis said in an email.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has helped by providing trustee labor for distribution and unloading of food trucks, but “it is still not enough,” she added.

The majority of the 25 or so volunteers are 60 or older, some into their 80s, Davis said. Because of the pandemic, only about half of them are volunteering regularly, and there’s “a severe need” for volunteer service to prepare and distribute food boxes.

She said more people are seeking assistance because income restrictions for food bank recipients have pretty much been waived and there’s a greater influx of people needing to pick up food.