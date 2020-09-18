Giving: Franklin County mentoring program needs volunteers

“The foundation is able to make this donation due to support of all credit unions in the Roanoke Valley. … Know that we share common goals,” he added.

Jackie Grant, executive director of the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross, called the donation amazing, adding, “It’s going to make an impact in our community whether it’s a blood vehicle, blood scales, disaster relief or home fires we’re experiencing.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or donating blood, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/virginia.html or call 985-3535.

Home and car sales to help Ronald McDonald House

A new fundraising program, Keys of Hope, has been launched to assist Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

Under the program, participating real estate teams and car dealerships will donate a portion of each home or car sale to the nonprofit. All of the proceeds will stay local to help keep families stay close to their children who are receiving medical treatment in the area.