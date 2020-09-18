Giving: Franklin County mentoring program needs volunteers

Goodwill’s Franklin County Youth Mentoring program is seeking 40 adult mentors to volunteer with local youth.
At-risk youth who are 12 to 17 and live in Franklin County are eligible for the program, which is using technology to enable participants to remain connected with their mentors. Meetings, resources and training for both the mentors and mentees are available virtually, and Goodwill staff will host virtual meetings with mentors and students to ensure that the mentoring sessions continue to be productive and successful.
The program also is beginning to resume in-person sessions and group activities with enhanced safety precautions, such as outdoor activities, which allow for one-on-one mentoring while social distancing.
“Although the times are changing, the ever-growing need for positive role models for our youth remains the same,” Ernesto Muse, Goodwill Youth Services Program manager, said in an email.
“Just as this pandemic has caused uncertainty in many adults, the uncertainty in our youth grows as well, and they need mentors now, more than ever.”
For more information on how to become a mentor, or to learn more about the program, visit www.goodwillvalleys.com.
Church donates food to pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints recently donated 40,000 pounds of foods to five local food pantries.
The donation originally was scheduled as 20,000 pounds of dry and canned foods to be distributed to RAM House, the Rescue Mission, 82nd Airborne Christian Soldiers and Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.
On the morning of the delivery, Dr. Dane McBride, a local representative of the church, received notification there would be an unexpected additional 20,000 pounds of refrigerated butter and cheese delivered. This was divided between the Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia, as they have the capabilities of large refrigeration storage.
The church credited its ability to donate foods to local food banks and to disaster areas throughout the world through the combined contributions of its members.
Credit union foundation gives to Red Cross
The Credit Unions Care Foundation of Virginia, representing credit unions in the greater Roanoke area, recently presented a $5,000 check to the American Red Cross to aid in its mission to “prevent and alleviate human suffering.”
The foundation asked that the donation be used where the biggest need is.
“I have learned about many facets of the American Red Cross — disasters, training, veterans, fires, blood. What you do is amazing, and the fact you do it with 90% volunteers — is incredible,” said Cliff DeMars when presenting the check on behalf of the foundation.
“The foundation is able to make this donation due to support of all credit unions in the Roanoke Valley. … Know that we share common goals,” he added.
Jackie Grant, executive director of the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross, called the donation amazing, adding, “It’s going to make an impact in our community whether it’s a blood vehicle, blood scales, disaster relief or home fires we’re experiencing.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities or donating blood, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/virginia.html or call 985-3535.
Home and car sales to help Ronald McDonald House
A new fundraising program, Keys of Hope, has been launched to assist Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.
Under the program, participating real estate teams and car dealerships will donate a portion of each home or car sale to the nonprofit. All of the proceeds will stay local to help keep families stay close to their children who are receiving medical treatment in the area.
“We are privileged to have so many businesses that want to help, and this will allow them to be a big part of families’ lives. Through this program, individuals will always be able to remember that they helped ‘unlock the power of togetherness’ — whether through buying a new car or a new home. We are hoping that this will also help bring awareness for those who never knew where we are located or what we do,” said Stephanie Carroll, director of special events and community development for the nonprofit.
Matthew Hogan of the Hogan Home Team was the first real estate agent locally to jump on board with the new initiative.
The Ronald McDonald House, he said in a news release, “brings a security to those families that will not have the worry of lodging, meals, etc., while their child continues to heal. It was easy for me to say ‘yes’ as a father.”
For more information or to sign up to be a part of the new program, go to www.rmhc-swva.org, email Stephanie Carroll at scarroll@rmhouse.net or call 857-0770.
‘Sisters’ Night Out’ canceled
For the first time since 2010, there won’t be a “Sisters’ Night Out” gathering in Roanoke.
The educational forum to help women overcome barriers that interfere with early cancer detection, treatment and follow-up has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Sisters’ Night Out’s original mission focused on breast cancer screening and prevention, especially for African Americans, but expanded into other areas of medical treatment and prevention. About 200 people usually attended the free event, which is covered by grants from health, religious and civic organizations.
It was scheduled for Sept. 24 and has been rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2021.
