Twenty high school seniors from Southwest Virginia and nearby are among the 30 students receiving $1,000 Lynn Davis Scholarships from Friends of the Blue Ridge.

The scholarship program, established this year, honors Lynn Davis, co-founder of Friends and current board treasure. Its goal is to assist students from communities of Virginia’s and North Carolina’s Blue Ridge who plan to pursue environmental or cultural studies in college.

“From natural resources, sciences, engineering, land management, relative cultural and arts studies such as Old Time and Bluegrass music, and more, our intent is to support students with a passion to further our mission of enhancing our region’s natural beauty, ecological vitality, and cultural distinctiveness for future generations,” said Executive Director Julie Whalen.

Davis, she added, “is a lifelong learner who has spent her career pouring her energies into serving communities and government agencies with an education focus so we can be good stewards of our natural world.”

Scholarship recipients from the Roanoke area are: Lauren Cone of Hidden Valley High School; Case Crawford, William Byrd High School; Benjamin Dye, Roanoke Governor’s School; Eleanor Little, Patrick Henry High School; Emma Seidel, Patrick Henry; Sydney Smith, Cave Spring High School; and Grace van Gerven, Glenvar High School; Andrew Fowler, James River High School; John Laughridge, James River; and Levi Miller, James River.

New River Valley recipients are: Iain Abbott: Governor’s School SWVA; Harrison Tracy, Blacksburg High School; Lilly Underwood, Eastern Montgomery High School.

Recipients from the Hillsville-Galax area are: Lacy Griffith: Carroll County High School; Mia Llamas, Galax High School; and Ainsley Nottingham, Carroll County High School.

Those from the Bedford-Lynchburg area are: Adalynn Carter, Jefferson Forest High School; Mary-Caroline Cockerham, Amherst County High School; Maegan Lloyd: Amherst County High School; and Nathan Neblett, Amherst County.

Kiwanis environmental scholarship

Emma S. Land of Roanoke is recipient of the inaugural Environment Scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

The $5,000 Roanoke Kiwanis environmental scholarship is open to all Roanoke students attending Virginia Tech, Hollins University, Roanoke College, or Ferrum College and majoring in an environment-related degree.

Land, a Roanoke resident, attended Patrick Henry High School and graduated from Roanoke College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies in May. The Kiwanis scholarship will help her pursue a master’s in forestry and natural resources at the University of Georgia this fall.

Land, who worked almost full time to fund her college education, also volunteers throughout the Roanoke Valley in such efforts as a trail maintainer for both the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and the Nature Conservancy. As a Virginia Master Naturalist, she has assisted with stream monitoring, leading guided hikes, and invasive species removal.

The Roanoke Kiwanis also awarded six scholarships totaling $16,000 to seniors from seven high schools where it sponsors Key Clubs — William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Northside, Roanoke Catholic School, and Faith Christian School.

Miles Wilson, a William Fleming graduate, received the top award, the $5,000 Stu and Margaret Franklin Scholarship, named for benefactors of the Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation.

Leah Tillman, a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, received the $3,000 Hehn Ly Award, named for a Kiwanis scholarship recipient who was tragically killed in the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, Hung Lam, a William Fleming graduate, received a $2,000 scholarship, sponsored by American National Bank; and Ryley Stransky, a Roanoke Catholic School graduate, received a $2,000 scholarship sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Canaan Fetzer, a graduate of Cave Spring High School, and Lal Lian, a graduate of William Fleming, each received $2,000 Kiwanis scholarships.

Pints for polio

At the end of April, when the Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley hosted Pints for Polio at the Olde Salem Brewery, $142 was raised to help eradicate childhood polio.

The brewery donated one dollar for each pint of beer sold that evening to Rotary International’s Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which was launched in 1988 as a collaboration of Rotary International, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2007, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation joined Rotary in its commitment to ending polio.

The Gates Foundation matches every $1 Rotary commits to polio eradication 2-to-1, up to $35 million per year. Rotary, with matching funds from the Gates Foundation, has contributed more than $1.6 billion to end polio.

The Gates’ match bought the Olde Salem Brewery contribution to $426 for the polio eradication program.

Since the Initiative started, the fight against polio has reduced the number of polio cases by 99.9 percent and reached more than 2.5 billion children with the vaccine, according to a release from the Roanoke Rotary Club.