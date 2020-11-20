Giving: Giving Back Society donates to 3 nonprofits

“We are seeing steady demand for our online education programs and support groups,” said Marie Kolendo, senior executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Central and Western Virginia Chapter. “Alzheimer’s can be a terribly isolating disease even under normal circumstances. Families tell us that being able to connect with us during the current pandemic has been a lifeline. We intend to continue to be there and support Roanoke-area families throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

Roanoke-area residents who were unable to participate in this year’s walk but still want to make a donation can do so by visiting alz.org/roanokewalk.

Roanoke Catholic students deliver donations to RAM House

Roanoke Catholic School’s community service class recently delivered more than 1,000 pairs of socks and nearly 4,000 snacks and water bottles to RAM House-Roanoke Area Ministries.

As part of the class project, teachers agreed to dress from their high school decade if the class collected at least 3,110 snacks and waters for RAM House — 10 items for each of the 311 people identified as homeless in the Roanoke Valley. The class ended up collecting 3,395 items.

In collecting the items, the students and their families were supporting “students’ efforts to live out our mission: blending learning with faith and faith with daily life,” the school said.

