Giving: Golfers, swimmers and other help Tudor House reach its fundraising goal

Tudor House, meeting a yearlong goal, raised $35,000 for suicide prevention education and support during its annual Big Kahuna event in August.

Sixty-four golfers, more than 125 swimmers, more than 50 sponsors and over 100 spectators and volunteers participated in the event at Hunting Hills Country Club.

With this $35,000, Tudor House, a nonprofit named for the late Roanoke businessman and swim coach Louis Tudor, met a challenge of raising $100,000. As a result of reaching that goal, the nonprofit received a $50,000 matching check from businessman Brad Procton. Tudor died by suicide in 2020.

The funds for this campaign will be used to continue outreach and education programs, development of a Tudor House Wellness Center, and maintaining the annual The Louis Tudor Memorial Scholarship.

Friends of Botetourt K9 sweat out some funds

Friends of Botetourt K9 raised more than $2,500 during a workout challenge that included nine minutes of very strenuous exercise every hour from at noon until 9 p.m.at Big Lick Crossfit gym.

FOB K9, started in early 2021 by Botetourt County residents, is a nonprofit dedicated to support the K9s of the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

The K9s, alongside their handlers, help track missing persons, identify dangerous drugs, and chase down criminals.

The challenge and other donations help the K9 Unit in various ways such as providing training and purchasing food and equipment.

Owners Doug and Traci Polumbo gave FOB free use of their gym while other Botetourt County businesses provided food, water, gift cards, gift boxes and other donations.

Outstanding young church women recognized

Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley has recognized six members for their services to organization and the community.

The Outstanding Young Church Women United Award is given to women between the ages of 21 and 45 who have made valuable, outstanding, and promising contributions in ecumenical work that exemplify the mission and goals of CWU.

The honorees are:

Patice Holland, an attorney who is active in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Apple Ridge Farm and serves on the Black Disciples Endowment Fund and the Week of Compassion, both national ministry boards of the Disciples of Christ Church.

Mika Pomales, a retirement benefits specialist who has a unique ministry to young women who are struggling in their faith.

Hannah Mosby, a mother of three young children, who is CWU’s coordinator for celebration programs and actively recruits other young women to become members of CWU.

Dana Cassell, pastor at Peace Covenant Church of the Brethren in Durham, N.C., and Garden Minister at the Parktown Food Hub, a neighborhood food pantry and community gathering spot.

Lauren Ellerman, an attorney who focuses on medical malpractice and nursing home abuse and neglect, and who is co-founder of “Turn the Page,” an organization that provides books to all babies born at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Neesey Payne, a media professional who has worked in radio, print, and television and is passionate about inspiring kids to follow their dreams.

AFP seeks award nominees

The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, in cooperation with the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, is celebrating National Philanthropy Day 2022 on Nov. 15 and is seeking assistance in identifying individuals and organizations to be honored.

The recognitions will be for: An Outstanding Philanthropic Organization; an Outstanding Fundraising Executive; and an Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.

The honor is bestowed on individuals and nonprofits organizations whose leadership have transformed their communities into better places to live.

AFP provides informative programs, training, and resources for fundraising professions.

CFSWV enables generous people to give back to the community by creating lifetime charitable giving and estate plans prove rewarding while being flexible and effective in its execution, tax-wise in its benefits, and permanent in carrying on philanthropic legacy.

The deadline for the submission of nominations is Oct. 14, 2022. Submit nominations by completing a form at ow.ly/FeO850KVO8U.

To learn more about community foundations serving West Virginia, please visit www.cf westernva.org or call (540) 985-0204.

Kegley award nominees sought

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation is seeking award nominations for its 2022 George A. Kegley Preservation Award Program.

For the past 20 years, the foundation has presented the award to recognize historic preservation, education, advocacy, and restoration projects that have maintained or added to the Roanoke Valley and surrounding area’s historical, architectural, and/or cultural heritage.

The award was named for Kegley, a journalist, historian, and community leader.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 12, and they should be emailed to Alison Blanton at alisonsblanton@gmail.com. For additional information or questions, please contact Alison by email or by calling 540-765-7154.

TakeChargeVa helps Rescue Mission

Appalachian Power, through its TakeChargeVA Small Business Direct Install Program, has assisted the Rescue Mission of Roanoke with energy savings.

The TakeChargeVA program provided funding to cover 100 percent of the cost of new LED lamps for the mission’s facilities. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs.

Backpacks support Straight Street program

Team members from Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated recently filled and delivered 200 backpacks to participants in the Straight Street program.

The backpacks were stocked with nonperishable food items such as milk and juice boxes, Granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, packages of crackers and pudding and fruit cups. For more than 20 years, Straight Street has been helping at-risk youth living in Roanoke Valley access training and development programs to help them build healthy relationships and discover educational opportunities that lead to fulfilling careers.

Petco backs Roanoke Valley SPCA

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has received a $2,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love to support its lifesaving work for animals in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love, a national nonprofit, has invested $330 million in animal adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It also helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations.

The donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA is part of a commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized, said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, in a news release.