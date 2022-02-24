Giving: Green Valley fifth grader scoops up poster contest honor

Atharva Sathe’s reminder to dog walkers to clean up after their pets hangs on the newly installed dog waste station at Hidden Valley High School.

His art won a poster contest, sponsored by Hidden Valley’s PTSO, to encourage dog walkers “ to scoop their dog’s poop.”

Students in Hidden Valley feeder elementary schools — Oak Grove, Cave Spring, and Green Valley — submitted about 10 posters for the waste station that is on a walkway between the tennis courts and baseball field at the high school.

PTSO board members judged the entries based on composition, clear demonstration of “scooping the poop,” uniqueness/originality, suitability for use on the dog waste station, and neatness. All drawings were required to include the phrase “Scoop the Poop.”

Atharva, 10, is a fifth grader at Green Valley Elementary School and the son of Manisha Chaudhari and Manoj Sathe.

He won a $25 gift card to Michael’s.

NAACP Youth Council honors 8 leadersThe Roanoke NAACP Youth Council will honor eight African American leaders in the Roanoke Valley who have made a positive impact on the lives of youth and others during its ninth annual “Impactors of Excellence Awards” on March 6.

The 2022 honorees are:

Trish White-Boyd, vice mayor Roanoke City and business owner.

Jordan Bell, Roanoke historian, host of “Gainesboro Revisited” and educator.

Ryan Bell, family and community advocate and founder of the consulting business, “The Bell Effect.”

Champ Hubbard, former William Fleming High School girls’ basketball winning coach, a mentor and entrepreneur.

Kianna Price Marshall, local TV personality and youth mentor.

Kiesha Preston, policy advocate, public speaker, and mentor.

Jonathan Rosser, principal at Lucy Addison Middle School and community supporter.

Nicole Willis, administrative assistant to the principal at Patrick Henry High School.

The 4 p.m. virtual program also will include a special tribute to the late George “Kila” Miller, coach and educator.

“Impactors of Excellence Awards” is the youth council’s annual fundraiser, and members are soliciting donations to support training and other program expenses. An offering normally is taken but since the program is virtual because of COVID-19 precautions, donors are asked to send contributions to P.O. Box. 12362, Roanoke, VA 24025.

Virtual program attendees need to register to view the webinar, using https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tLnbRPkqRH-d7O_RivC6JQ.

After registering, participant will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information contact: Nyia Palmer, chair, at 540-892-3333; or Christion Bryant, president, at 540-510-5570; or Gloria Randolph-King, advisor at 540-393-0811.

Scrabble tourney to benefit Blue Ridge LiteracyEntries are being accepted for Blue Ridge Literacy’s 15th annual team-based Scrabble tournament.

The tournament is the literacy organization’s biggest fundraiser and will be held April 7, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downton Roanoke. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with play beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

Past tournaments have helped raise more than $10,000, with all proceeds used to provide literacy services to hundreds of learners throughout the region, according to an announcement.

BRL also is seeking sponsorships to help reach its $10,000 fundraising goal.

Play is team-based with three persons per team, and all levels of play are accepted. The cost is $120 per team, and individuals interested in being placed on a team can sign up for $40.

For more information, contact the BRL office at 540-265-9339 or register online at blueridgeliteracy.org.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

