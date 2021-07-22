Giving: Hartman receives service award named in her honor

Dr. Cheri Hartman recently was honored as the first recipient of a service award named for her.
The Cheri Hartman Service Award, given by the Community Youth Program at St. John’s Episcopal Church, recognizes a person who has given exceptional time, energy and resources in volunteer service to youth and families in the Roanoke Valley.
Hartman’s resume meets all the criteria. She has served CYP, a year-round academic and enrichment programming for Roanoke City Public Schools students, as a founder, board member, advisor, mentor, advocate and friend, according to the award.
With her energy and dedication to children and families, Hartman exemplifies the values of CYP, “Together we’re changing lives,” a news release said, adding that Hartman “focused her career on science-driven approaches to the prevention of school dropouts, teen pregnancy, obesity, and substance misuse, and worked primarily with youth, until her shift into the addiction treatment field.”
She has led grant projects, including a childhood obesity prevention program that created school gardens at Roanoke elementary schools and a fundraising campaign for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke to build a playground in a Roanoke neighborhood.
As a Junior League volunteer, Hartman started a teen pregnancy prevention program that ultimately was adopted by Family Service of Roanoke Valley, where she worked as director of youth development for 15 years.
Hartman also has worked at Carilion Clinic, establishing an adolescent addiction treatment program, and has worked with Dr. David Hartman, her husband, to develop Carilion’s office-based opioid treatment program.
Rotary recognizes donors
The Rotary Club of Salem recently awarded Paul Harris Fellows certificates and pins to more than 45 individuals.
The annual recognition is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary with three colleagues in Chicago in 1905. The Paul Harris Fellow Foundation was established in 1957 to express appreciation for a contribution of $1,000 to the humanitarian and educational programs of the Rotary Foundation.
The funds provide educational opportunities of food, potable water, health care, immunizations and shelter for millions of people. These activities are funded, implemented and managed by Rotarians and Rotary clubs around the globe.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, the PolioPlus campaign or an approved foundation grant.
Project raises money for shoes, socks for students
A project to provide new shoes and socks to Roanoke school students is underway.
The Back to School Shoes Project is an initiative of Project Forward, nonprofit started by Robin and Blaine Lewis, the owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke.
The goal is to provide new shoes and new socks to students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza on Aug. 21 at William Fleming High School. The event provides families with school supplies.
A news release said that according to the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS has more than 14,000 students, and 8,000 of them are currently identified as being economically disadvantaged.
Project Forward has a $240,000 goal.
“We are passionate about creating ways to raise money for local nonprofits. When COVID hit, we knew we had to do a whole lot more. It is our goal to fit every youth who are under-resourced in Roanoke with shoes, but we weren’t sure if we could make it happen,” said Robin Lewis. “These past 16 months have reminded all of us about what is important in life.”
A donation of $30 provides a pair of new name-brand shoes and socks for one student. Project Forward is accepting cash or check donations at Fleet Feet, or checks can be mailed to Project Forward c/o Fleet Feet, 4347 Franklin Road, Roanoke VA 24018. Online donations can be made at www.fleetfeetroanoke.com/projectforward.
