Giving: Hartman receives service award named in her honor

The Back to School Shoes Project is an initiative of Project Forward, nonprofit started by Robin and Blaine Lewis, the owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke.

The goal is to provide new shoes and new socks to students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza on Aug. 21 at William Fleming High School. The event provides families with school supplies.

A news release said that according to the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS has more than 14,000 students, and 8,000 of them are currently identified as being economically disadvantaged.

Project Forward has a $240,000 goal.

“We are passionate about creating ways to raise money for local nonprofits. When COVID hit, we knew we had to do a whole lot more. It is our goal to fit every youth who are under-resourced in Roanoke with shoes, but we weren’t sure if we could make it happen,” said Robin Lewis. “These past 16 months have reminded all of us about what is important in life.”

A donation of $30 provides a pair of new name-brand shoes and socks for one student. Project Forward is accepting cash or check donations at Fleet Feet, or checks can be mailed to Project Forward c/o Fleet Feet, 4347 Franklin Road, Roanoke VA 24018. Online donations can be made at www.fleetfeetroanoke.com/projectforward.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com .

