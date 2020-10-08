Giving: Hidden Valley Country Club tournament a success for children's hospital

The Hidden Valley Country Club’s Men’s Member-Guest tournament recently raised more than $15,000 for Carilion Children’s Hospital, almost doubling the $8,800 raised in 2019.
This was the second year the four-golf event has incorporated a fundraiser.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Carilion Children’s annual golf tournament had to be canceled, so Hidden Valley Country Club stepped up its fundraising to help support the local children’s hospital through donations and raffles throughout the weekend.
The sold-out 61st annual Men’s Member-Guest hosted 60 teams in a different capacity due to COVID-19. Compared to last year’s large-scale parties and gatherings, the club centered most of the dining and activities outside on the course to keep golfers safe and staying within the required safety guidelines.
“We were thrilled in 2019 to partner with Carilion Children’s, and this year we are delighted to top last year’s total. We are very proud to continue to be the only country club in the Roanoke Valley with a charitable tie-in as part of our Men’s Member-Guest. We continue to feel humbled that we are playing a small part in helping fund the treatment of seriously-ill children right here in our region,” Ken Crowder, the club’s general manager, said in an email release.
n n n
Roanoke Valley SPCA is holding its first monthly drive-through pet food pantry Oct. 11 from noon until 2 p.m. at the shelter.
“As the global pandemic continues, the Roanoke Valley SPCA is committed to helping the community and providing resources to allow pets to stay in their homes and out of the shelters in our community,” said Denise Hayes, CEO.
Dot’s Drive-Thru, the result of a donor’s gift, will be open on the second Sunday each month, from noon until 2 p.m. in the shelter parking lot at 1340 Baldwin Ave. N.E.
Cat and dog food will be available to anyone who needs it.
“In an effort to help as many families as possible, there will be no paperwork to fill out, and community members will not need to get out of their cars,” Hayes said in a new release.
“We are able to provide this assistance because of a generous gift left to the Roanoke Valley SPCA by long-time friend, Dorothy Hannaford,” said Hayes. “We hope that this program will help lessen the burden pet owners in our community are feeling due to the financial uncertainty caused by COVID-19.”
The Roanoke Valley SPCA has had a Pets Eat Too (PET) food pantry since 2007, supplying dog and cat food to local food pantries, Meals on Wheels recipients who have pets, and hospice programs across the valley.
