Giving: 'Kindness card' campaign to focus on school employees

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare have launched the third installment of their Spreading Kindness Card campaign.
The recipients of cards with positive messages this go-round will be Roanoke Valley school employees, and the goal is 5,750 cards.
The last card campaign, which was for the elderly, generated 4,383 cards. The first project started with sending cheerful notes to youth.
“Our schools have faced difficulties and challenges throughout the pandemic. The adjustments that have been made to help our students excel are worthy of tremendous praise and appreciation,” Sheila Lythgoe, community prevention initiatives coordinator, said in a news release announcing the card drive.
“Sending messages of encouragement is a simple way we can all help show our gratitude and support. In these trying times, we can all use that. We are asking the public to create short, simple messages for school employees with colorful images, stickers, and lettering,” she said.
All cards, preferably index cards with handwritten, colorful notes and designs, are due by Jan. 29.
Contact Lythgoe at slythgoe@brbh.org or 540-982-1427 to arrange to drop off cards. Cards also can be mailed to BRBH at 2720 Liberty Road N.W., Roanoke VA 24012.
Youth Council hosts ‘Light Up the Night’
The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council will “Light Up the Night” with a 5 p.m. social action event Saturday in the William Fleming High School student parking lot.
Concerned about recent shootings, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community and the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol, the youth want to present an evening with messages of peace and hope, according to an email news release.
Instead of using traditional candles, the ceremony will be done using headlights at directed times. Everyone will be asked to stay in their cars and follow public health guidelines by wearing masks.
Speakers will be heard through an FM radio channel via a transmitter.
Featured speakers include Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb, former Roanoke Councilwoman Anita Price, singer Iranyumva Pergie, assistant Youth Council advisor Dawn Bryant and branch president Brenda Hale.
Youth Council officers London Paige, Brianna Wilson, Yolanda Joseph and Christion Bryant also will speak.
For more information, contact Youth Council advisor Gloria Randolph-King at 540-793-0811 or gloriaran4648@gmail.com.
Abuelo’s announces Toys for Tots tally
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, teaming with customers and other volunteers, collected 30 toys for Toys for Tots for Christmas.
The restaurant also provided a taco bar meal to the 40 volunteers working with Toys for Tots, a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps.
During the campaign, patrons at the Roanoke Abuelo’s location at Valley View Mall were able to donate new toys for Roanoke children.
During the 2019 Christmas season, the efforts from Abuelo’s and other volunteer organizations resulted in the distribution of 18,032 toys to 4,246 children in Roanoke Valley. The 2020 numbers are not available yet.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.