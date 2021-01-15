Giving: 'Kindness card' campaign to focus on school employees

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare have launched the third installment of their Spreading Kindness Card campaign.

The recipients of cards with positive messages this go-round will be Roanoke Valley school employees, and the goal is 5,750 cards.

The last card campaign, which was for the elderly, generated 4,383 cards. The first project started with sending cheerful notes to youth.

“Our schools have faced difficulties and challenges throughout the pandemic. The adjustments that have been made to help our students excel are worthy of tremendous praise and appreciation,” Sheila Lythgoe, community prevention initiatives coordinator, said in a news release announcing the card drive.

“Sending messages of encouragement is a simple way we can all help show our gratitude and support. In these trying times, we can all use that. We are asking the public to create short, simple messages for school employees with colorful images, stickers, and lettering,” she said.

All cards, preferably index cards with handwritten, colorful notes and designs, are due by Jan. 29.