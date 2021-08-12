Giving: Kiwanis Club honors 4 first responders

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke recently recognized four people during its quarterly first responders’ awards ceremony:

Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Mauck of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has served as the county’s medical unit leader throughout the COVID pandemic, working closely with the health department to ensure that return-to-work protocols met the changing standards related to the spread of COVID.

Capt. Jason Crouch played an integral part in the Roanoke Fire-EMS department’s response to COVID-19. Crouch helped adjust EMS protocols to meet changing guidelines from state, federal and local health authorities. Crouch also was the medical point of contact for the media and on social media.

Officer J.C. O’Brien of the Roanoke County Police Department found narcotics, a stolen license plate and stolen catalytic converter during a vehicle search. O’Brien observed a vehicle with an expired inspection as well as a missing front tag in a parking lot. While driving behind the vehicle, he noticed suspicious behavior and ran the license plate, which came back as stolen.