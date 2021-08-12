Giving: Kiwanis Club honors 4 first responders

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke recently recognized four people during its quarterly first responders’ awards ceremony:
Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Mauck of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has served as the county’s medical unit leader throughout the COVID pandemic, working closely with the health department to ensure that return-to-work protocols met the changing standards related to the spread of COVID.
Capt. Jason Crouch played an integral part in the Roanoke Fire-EMS department’s response to COVID-19. Crouch helped adjust EMS protocols to meet changing guidelines from state, federal and local health authorities. Crouch also was the medical point of contact for the media and on social media.
Officer J.C. O’Brien of the Roanoke County Police Department found narcotics, a stolen license plate and stolen catalytic converter during a vehicle search. O’Brien observed a vehicle with an expired inspection as well as a missing front tag in a parking lot. While driving behind the vehicle, he noticed suspicious behavior and ran the license plate, which came back as stolen.
Detective P.H. Delp with the Roanoke Police Department helped secure an arrest in a 2020 homicide. Delp, who was working a case involving two gunshot victims, questioned the suspect in that case about an unsolved homicide. The interrogation led to the suspect being arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Scruggs scholarships announcedThe winners of the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation’s 2021 scholarships have been announced.
The $1,000 scholarships, which memorialize long-time NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James (Bobby) Scruggs, are awarded to young men and women pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and Wake Forest University Research Center.
Scruggs lost his 13-year battle with cancer in 2005.
The 2021 scholarship winners are:
Ethan Ellis, a graduate of Franklin County High School, who will attend Penn State University to study engineering.
Autumn Hutchinson of Craig County, who is attending Virginia Western Community College and then Radford University, studying nursing.
Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 117 scholarships to students at 26 high schools in Southwest Virginia. It also has supported 15 interns for MRO Children’s Ministry.
“The legacy of Bobby Scruggs continues through these students as they receive assistance to go into the world and motorsports,” Jackie Scruggs Taylor, Scruggs’ widow and BSC Foundation president, said in an email. “The NASCAR family has been very supportive, and we look forward to continuing to assist students in the future.”
For more information on the foundation, visit bsmfoundation.org or call Taylor at 540-520-5555.
Head Start
offering child careTotal Action for Progress’ Head Start program is offering free full- and part-time care for children ages 6 weeks to 4 years old.
TAP enrolls children year-round for its Head Start and Early Head Start child care programs.
For more information or to enroll, call 540-767-6094 or email tapheadstart@tapintohope.org or visit https://tapintohope.org/event/head-start-open-enrollment.
