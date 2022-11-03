Giving: Laura Tucker honored by Roanoke College

A Salem native who spends a lot of time promoting the city of Salem through her civic and professional activities has been honored by Roanoke College.

Laura Tucker recently received the Charles Brown Award from the college during its annual Salem Appreciation Breakfast, which recognizes Salem residents who have made significant professional and civic contributions to the city’s quality of life.

The award, first presented in 1997, is named after Charles Brown, Roanoke College’s first dean and a former mayor of Salem.

Tucker’s history of public service includes mentoring students and bringing together the community to celebrate fun and unique events and causes in the city.

Tucker, a staffer with the Salem Water Department and an instructional assistant in the Salem City Schools, volunteers with multiple civic initiatives.

She mentors elementary students through Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, a nonprofit that works with community volunteers across a 17-county region. JA named Tucker its volunteer of the year in 2018.

When Salem was marking its 215th birthday, Tucker co-founded a grassroots social media group called Salem215 that was dedicated to highlighting positive happenings around the city.

She’s also an advocate for Roanoke College’s Toy Like Me program, a partnership of faculty, students and staff that modifies toys so that children with disabilities and medical conditions can see positive reflections of themselves.

TAP seeks volunteers for free tax clinic

Total Action for Progress’ free tax clinic provided income tax preparation to 521 households last fiscal year, but the clinic may not be able to serve as many during the coming tax season.

An email release says TAP is “in urgent need of volunteers for our free tax clinic,” adding “without volunteers the clinic cannot operate.”

A volunteer’s weekly time commitment is six hours per week for 10 weeks, and free online training is available.

The tax clinic is available to people who have a household income of less than $58,000. The households helped by the clinic claimed $411,105 of Earned Income Tax Credit, the release said.

Tuesday is the enrollment deadline to register as a volunteer. To learn more, contact Teffany Henderson at teffany.henderson@tapintohope.org.

Miss Roanoke Valley pageant happens Nov. 12

Isabella Jessee, Miss Roanoke Valley 2022, will relinquish her crown Nov. 12 at the Dumas Center, 108 First St. N.W.

Jessee of Roanoke is a 2022 graduate of Hollins University and an EMT for Roanoke City Fire and Rescue. She was second runner-up in the Miss Virginia pageant in June.

The Miss RV scholarship competition is a preliminary to the Miss Virginia and Miss America pageants. Young ladies from across the state not only will be competing for the title of Miss RV but also for Miss RV's Outstanding Teen. A Teen N Training and several Princesses also will be selected.

Miss RV's Outstanding Teen Ayana Johnson from Suffolk also will be giving up her crown. She won the title of Miss VA's Outstanding Teen in Roanoke in June.

Miss Roanoke Valley gains a network of support and resources to promote her personal community service platform during her year of service.

The pageant starts at 7 p.m.; tickets are $20 but free for children under 6.

Essay on local D-Day vet earns honor

In October 2018, Forest I. Jones and his brother interviewed William Dabney, an African American soldier who was at the D-Day Invasion but didn’t receive the Legion of Honor award until 65 years later.

Two months later, Dabney, then 94, passed away. His death, however, didn’t stop Jones from detailing Dabney’s World War II and non-military experiences in an essay.

That essay — Mr. William G. Dabney: “I wasn’t afraid of the D-Day invasion, but I didn’t think I’d come out alive” — earned Jones honorable mention in the nonfiction essay or article category of Writer’s Digest’s 91st annual writing competition.

Jones, a Salem educator and school administrator, was among the nearly 500 winners from the over 2,800 submissions in May 2021.

Film to tell story of Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVa

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has been around a quarter of a century and is celebrating with the premiere a film documenting its history on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“Impressions: 25 Years of Inspiring Local Youth” is a joint project with Firefli, a Roanoke digital services company, and filmmaker Will Sellari. It will have two showings at the Grandin Theatre.

The film features stories from current and former club members, parents, community partners, and founding board members, showcasing footage from BGCSWVA’s 11 club locations in Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Roanoke, Montgomery and Franklin.

Organizers call the event that occurs on Giving Tuesday, the global day of giving during the holiday season, “a unique twist on BGCSWVA’s largest fundraiser of the year.”

CEO Michelle Davis, Director of Development Emily Pinkerton, and Board Chair Scott Jenkins said in a news release they believe that taking this approach to the annual BGCSWVA fundraiser “gives the community an opportunity to engage more deeply with our organization, be immersed in our mission, and have fun.”

“We are pulling back the curtain on what happens behind the doors of Boys & Girls Club each day and the stories are powerful. I don’t want you to miss it!” Pinkerton added.

The noon matinee includes popcorn, drinks, and lunch; and the 6 p.m. event includes popcorn, drinks, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

Admission is free, but please rsvp at www.bgcswva.org/moments to insure a seat.

TAP announces Cabell Brand Hope Award recipient

Abby Verdillo Hamilton, CEO of United Way Roanoke Valley, is the recipient of the 2022 Cabell Brand Hope Award given by Total Action for Progress.

The award, recognizing the legacy of Brand who was TAP’s founder, was presented during the kick for the organization’s “Bringing Hope Home” campaign in October.

Officials announced that $114,700 of the $300,000-goal has been raised. The campaign ends at the end of June 2023, and funds will go toward education, housing, and financial service programs.

Verdillo Hamilton began her career with UW in 2002 and was promoted to CEO in 2020. She was recognized for her spirit of collaboration by engaging diverse audiences on community needs and issues.

Her efforts include helping coordinate local governments, health departments, and nonprofits to meet the most immediate needs of families during the pandemic. She also serves on core teams for state-funded pilots and learning cohorts to explore innovative strategies to address community needs.

Verdillo Hamilton also serves on a task force that works closely with the national UW leadership. In May 2022, she received the Roanoke NAACP Citizen of the Year – Humanitarian of the Year Award in recognition of her contributions to the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

TAP also selected Miz Lexima as the 2022 Client of the Year.

As one of nearly 5,000 people TAP served, Lexima was a client in TAP’s job training programs which she said set the foundation for her nursing career.