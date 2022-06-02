Giving: Legacy Hospice honors volunteer of the year

Rachel Camilleri Clemons is the Volunteer of the Year for 2021 at Legacy Hospice.

Clemons is one of about 20 people who volunteered with Legacy during 2021, serving patients and their families or providing office assistance.

“Rachel has a servant’s heart and believes in leaving everyone and everything better than she found them,” Treena Thornton, Legacy volunteer coordinator, said in an email.

A Roanoke real estate agent who lives in Franklin County with her husband and two teens, Clemons is routinely accompanied by her golden retriever, Grace, when she volunteers at the Legacy Hospice offices to provide comfort and joy to staff and volunteers, Thornton said.

Since Legacy Hospice opened its offices at 1312 Plantation Road in November 2020, COVID-19 restrictions have created difficulty finding and keeping volunteers, Thornton said.

The agency’s volunteer opportunities include interacting directly or indirectly with patients. Patient volunteers provide companionship, encouragement, and support and can also offer services by crocheting, sewing, quilting, or providing administrative work in the office environment.

To learn more, contact Treena Thornton via email at treenathornton@legacy-hospice.com, or by call 540-566-3773.

Sale of artwork benefits UkraineA small group of south Roanoke neighborhood women, thinking about ways to help Ukraine, recently raised more than $2,000.

Kitty Thomas said in an email that she and several others latched onto Mary Jane Whitman’s idea of holding an art show and sale to benefit Save the Children-Ukraine.

Whitman, an artist, Thomas, Mary Ellen Stokes, Bonny Lee and Nene Roe, contributed artwork for the April 6 sale.

Recalling that she attended many of the Art in the Alley shows spearheaded by her aunt for years, Thomas, a Salem native, said “our show was such a success that we are thinking of making this show an event similar to Art in the Alley every year.”

Walking for othersRoanoke is one of 76 cities participating in this year’s In the Joy of Others Walk/Run on June 11.

The 3-mile fun walk/run is being held to raise awareness and support for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and is hosted by BAPS Charities.

In 2019 BAPS Charities organized the Walkathon for the Environment but the event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. A virtual walk for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation was held in 2021.

BAPS Charities, a volunteer-run international charitable organization, headquartered in New Jersey, focuses on health, education, community development, environment, and disaster relief.

Registration for In the Joy of Others Walk/Run starts at 9:30 a.m. in Elmwood Park, with the event starting at 10 a.m. Indian appetizers will be served after the walk.

Participation is free but donations are welcome and can be made at the online registration site: https://www.bapscharities.org/usa/roanoke/walkrun2022roanoke or on the day of the event.

To learn more about BAPS Charities, visit https://www.bapscharities.org/usa/.

Impact of Roanoke Woman’s Foundation grants recountedIn 2021, the Roanoke Woman’s Foundation distributed $340,000 to assist nonprofit and charitable organizations, and on May 10, foundation members, during their annual Power of the Purse event, heard about the impact of the funding from recipients.

The Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley reported that it used $38,000 for an activity bus to provide clients with transportation to social events and other outings, while Children’s Assistive Technology Service spent its $40,000 for assistive equipment for speech therapy and continuing education for parents and therapists.

Kids Soar spent its $44,000 on kitchen renovations to enhance the ability to provide meals for children and their families and to make a community kitchen available; and Mountain Theatre used its $38,000 for Atelier air quality equipment replacement.

New Horizons Healthcare spent $105,000 on portable dental equipment to treat children at Head Start sites and schools as well as seniors and disabled adults in long term care facilities, while Renovation Alliance expanded its volunteer program with the purchase of two equipment trailers and developing training modules to grow a pool of skilled volunteers with its $75,000.

The Roanoke Woman’s Foundation has awarded a cumulative total of $4.5 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations during its 17-year history. Funds dispersed by the RWF are raised by the pooled gifts of its members.

Family Service to add social work positionFamily Service of Roanoke Valley has received funding and support from the Virginia Health Care Foundation to expand its behavioral health services by adding a master of social work position.

The new position will provide counseling services that includes a focus targeted toward older adults. The flexible services will take place in the clients’ homes, in residential facilities, through telehealth, or in the office to meet the clients’ needs and capacity.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the FSRV Intake Department at 540-795-4653.

The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership whose mission is to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. It was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call 804-828-5804.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com

