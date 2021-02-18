Giving: Links chapter observes Heart Month

February is Heart Month, and the Roanoke Chapter of Links Inc. is holding two special events in observance.

The Roanoke group is one of 285 chapters of the national women’s service and civic organization.

On Valentine’s Day, the Links kicked off their participation in the “Sleeves Up” campaign, a virtual blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross and continuing through May 14.

The Red Cross must collect 15,000 blood donations every day to have enough blood to help patients in 2,700 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. The Links are seeking donors.

To participate, visit https://cutt.ly/lkpGmSL and pledge to donate blood at the American Red Cross donation center in Roanoke, 352 Church Ave. S.W., or the New River Valley center, 250 S. Main St., Blacksburg.

The Links also are encouraging donors to share a photo of themselves donating at #DonateBloodwithRoanokeChapteroftheLinks.