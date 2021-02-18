Giving: Links chapter observes Heart Month

February is Heart Month, and the Roanoke Chapter of Links Inc. is holding two special events in observance.
The Roanoke group is one of 285 chapters of the national women’s service and civic organization.
On Valentine’s Day, the Links kicked off their participation in the “Sleeves Up” campaign, a virtual blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross and continuing through May 14.
The Red Cross must collect 15,000 blood donations every day to have enough blood to help patients in 2,700 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. The Links are seeking donors.
To participate, visit https://cutt.ly/lkpGmSL and pledge to donate blood at the American Red Cross donation center in Roanoke, 352 Church Ave. S.W., or the New River Valley center, 250 S. Main St., Blacksburg.
The Links also are encouraging donors to share a photo of themselves donating at #DonateBloodwithRoanokeChapteroftheLinks.
In an effort to help spread awareness of women and heart disease, the chapter also is sponsoring a “Heart Links Go Red” virtual symposium at 4 p.m. Feb. 28. It will feature presentations on cardiovascular disease, women and heart disease, the role of good oral health, and nutrition, wellness and exercise for women.
To participate in the symposium, email roanokevalinks2@gmail.com.
Sweet Union Baptist welcomes new pastor
With an online vote in January, the Sweet Union Baptist Church congregation elected the Rev. Demetrius Russell Sr. as their senior pastor.
Russell comes to Sweet Union from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Earlington, Kentucky, where he served as senior pastor. Prior to serving at Pleasant Grove, he was minister of music, youth minister and assistant pastor at Eastview Baptist Church in Madisonville, Kentucky.
In his early years of ministry, he served as the minister of music/organist at Broadway Baptist Church in Winchester, Kentucky.
He succeeds the late Rev. Sylvia Ball.
Russell received a doctorate in ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary, a master of divinity degree from Liberty University Baptist Theological Seminary, a master of arts in theological studies from Liberty University, and a bachelor of arts in music from Berea College.
Although Russell conducted his initial service Feb. 7 through Sweet Union’s virtual worship service platform, he and his wife, Miriam, and their two children, Olivia and Demetrius Jr., will be joining the Sweet Union family in March.
“My family and I are excited to move to the beautiful city of Roanoke and begin our time of service and fellowship with Sweet Union Baptist Church and the community. We are honored to be a part of SUBC’s rich history and as the Spirit of God leads, continue to build on what has been established,” Russell said in an email news release from the church.
To join Sunday morning virtual services, visit https://join.freeconferencecall.com/sweetunionbc or the church’s website, sweetunionbaptistchurchroanokeva.com.
Pet food assistance available
Inclement weather caused cancellation of the Roanoke Valley SPCA's Dot's Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry on Feb. 14 but those who need assistance can pick up pet food through Saturday between noon and 5 p.m.
Dot’s Drive-Thru is a monthly pet food pantry that has provided more than 2,700 pounds of cat food and 5,100 pounds of dog food since October 2020 to local pets in need.
According to a news release, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has seen an increased need for pet food assistance throughout the community as COVID-19 continues to affect daily lives. Donations can be brought to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA and the pantry, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org.