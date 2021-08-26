Giving: Links names scholarship recipients

During the 2020 campaign, 100 animals — the majority of them kittens — were adopted from the Roanoke SPCA, said Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director. The goal is to top that number of adoptions.

Fees range from $50 to $249, depending on the animal, its age and weight.

Since 1916, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has provided a safe environment for lost, abandoned and homeless animals. This summer, it topped the 25,000-adoptions mark since opening its Barbara and Warner Dalhouse Education and Adoption Facility in 2004.

“The Roanoke Valley is so appreciative to NBCUniversal Local,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, in an email. “Their continued support shines a light on adopting animals from shelters like ours and helps the pets in our care to find the loving homes that they deserve.”

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Starbucks at The Bridges helped the SPCA kick off Clear the Shelters with a pet food and supply drive and kitten adoption event on Aug. 22. One dollar from every pint sold at the brewery was donated to the SPCA, for a total of $855. The fundraiser continues through Sunday.

Those donating food or supplies were entered in a raffle to win a gift basket full of goodies. That also continues to Sunday.

For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.