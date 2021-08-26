Giving: Links names scholarship recipients

Six 2021 high school graduates have received scholarships from the Roanoke Chapter of Links Inc.:
Kathy Brown, a graduate of Christiansburg High School, received $2,000 and will attend Howard University.
Fady Abdelmalak, a Salem High School graduate who will attend the University of Virginia, was awarded $400.
Tiffany Norman, also of Christiansburg High, received $400. She plans to attend Iowa State University.
Salem grad Jordan Pennix, who will attend Virginia Tech, also received $400.
Sydney Pennix, a dual-enrollment graduate of Roanoke Valley Christian School and Virginia Western Community College, was awarded $400 and will attend Roanoke College.
Uyen Tran, a William Fleming High School grad who will attend the University of Virginia, received a $400 scholarship.
The Links Inc. is an international nonprofit organization of professional women of African descent with 292 chapters.
Campaign seeks to ‘Clear the Shelters’
The Roanoke Valley SPCA is partnering with NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo-owned stations and affiliated stations for Clear the Shelters, an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that runs through Sept. 19.
During the 2020 campaign, 100 animals — the majority of them kittens — were adopted from the Roanoke SPCA, said Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director. The goal is to top that number of adoptions.
Fees range from $50 to $249, depending on the animal, its age and weight.
Since 1916, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has provided a safe environment for lost, abandoned and homeless animals. This summer, it topped the 25,000-adoptions mark since opening its Barbara and Warner Dalhouse Education and Adoption Facility in 2004.
“The Roanoke Valley is so appreciative to NBCUniversal Local,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, in an email. “Their continued support shines a light on adopting animals from shelters like ours and helps the pets in our care to find the loving homes that they deserve.”
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Starbucks at The Bridges helped the SPCA kick off Clear the Shelters with a pet food and supply drive and kitten adoption event on Aug. 22. One dollar from every pint sold at the brewery was donated to the SPCA, for a total of $855. The fundraiser continues through Sunday.
Those donating food or supplies were entered in a raffle to win a gift basket full of goodies. That also continues to Sunday.
For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com
@roanoke.com.