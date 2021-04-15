Giving: Little Free Library project spreads love of books

A publisher was giving away the red towers.

Being a firm believer in the philosophy of “reduce, reuse, recycle” Chewning asked for the lot.

“God answered my prayer, and apparently he has a sense of heavenly humor as I wound up with 41 of these in July. I heard his still, small voice to take this on as my ministry. I guess he felt I needed something to do after losing my job to COVID last year.”

After creating a Little Free Library for her own yard, Chewning placed one at Real Life Ministries, where in March she partnered with the food ministry on a book fair and food drive. The public browsed and selected books for a small donation of food or money or nothing.

She placed a free library tower at a friend’s house, and “as the momentum picked up ... I was able to upcycle all of the towers.” Some were transported to Northern Virginia while some were upcycled as feral cat shelters and a couple were made into bunny pens for a breeder in Vinton.

Chewning found Roanoke Valley volunteers who wanted to become Little Free Library stewards, willing to stock, clean and maintain their Little Free Library. She said she has helped place 24 in Vinton, Roanoke, Bonsack, Troutville, Salem, Glenvar, Blacksburg and Bedford.