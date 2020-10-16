Giving: Matching gift challenge raises money for Girl Scout STEM van

Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Council is taking STEM on the road with its new Mobile STEM Center.
The Girl Scouts are equipping a $27,718 van for the council’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) project.
It is the result of a matching gift challenge in which three anonymous donors, all members of the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, offered matching gifts in the amount of $10,000 to help Girl Scouts close the gap on the Mobile STEM Center project.
Under the project, a $10 donation matched by the donors was worth $20, and a $20 donation was worth $40.
The mobile unit is scheduled to hit the road Dec. 1.
Nationwide, Girl Scouts of the USA has pledged to add 2.5 million girls to the STEM pipeline by 2025. The Skyline Council serves 5,300 girls.
In November 2019, the Roanoke Women’s Foundation awarded the local council a $30,000 grant to launch the Mobile STEM Center, a van outfitted with equipment such as robotics kits, Chromebooks, WiFi and microscopes.
The project’s total budget is $75,000. In addition to the grant funds, individual donors have contributed another $15,000 to the project.
AEP turns scrap metal into donation for Ronald McDonald House
A recycling project has resulted in a donation of more than $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia from American Electric Power.
According to Reece Edwards, an employee in workplace services for American Electric Power in Roanoke, the donation is the result of the utility’s proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture, such as file cabinets. The equipment and furniture were being recycled to reduce the amount of leased space the company needed.
The recycling part of the project took about four months to complete and netted $10,095.
All of the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House, which participates in other recycling programs, such as a tab-top collection.
“We are humbled that AEP has chosen our house to be the recipient of such an incredible donation,” Shannon Boothe, interim executive director, said in an announcement.
She added that the September donation, which came during NICU Awareness Month, was “particularly timely as we know these proceeds will help countless families who have a child in the NICU or are receiving medical treatment in the area. Thanks to AEP and other generous community partners, these families will not have to carry the extra burden of worrying about finances during some of their toughest days.”
The nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia creates and supports programs that improve the health and well-being of children through its two core programs: the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room.
Church sends 20,000 pounds of food to Feeding America Southwest Virginia
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has delivered its third food shipment to Feeding Southwest Virginia for this year.
The 20,000 pounds of food raised the church’s total donation for 2020 to 112,746 pounds, the largest annual donation from the church in its 11-year relationship with Feeding Southwest Virginia.
The donated items included canned beans, soups, pasta and other non-perishable products and come to Feeding Southwest Virginia as an emergency response to the food crisis.
The total donation for 2020 is equivalent to approximately 150,000 meals.
Feeding Southwest Virginia, founded in 1981, is an affiliate member of Feeding America, which channels approximately $33 million worth of food and grocery-related products annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs.
