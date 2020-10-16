Giving: Matching gift challenge raises money for Girl Scout STEM van

A recycling project has resulted in a donation of more than $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia from American Electric Power.

According to Reece Edwards, an employee in workplace services for American Electric Power in Roanoke, the donation is the result of the utility’s proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture, such as file cabinets. The equipment and furniture were being recycled to reduce the amount of leased space the company needed.

The recycling part of the project took about four months to complete and netted $10,095.

All of the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House, which participates in other recycling programs, such as a tab-top collection.

“We are humbled that AEP has chosen our house to be the recipient of such an incredible donation,” Shannon Boothe, interim executive director, said in an announcement.