Giving: Member One announces major gift to help TAP's early childhood education, housing programs

Member One Federal Credit Union this week announced it is giving $100,000 to Total Action for Progress in Roanoke to support TAP’s early childhood education and housing programs. The gift, announced Wednesday at the Greenvale TAP Head Start Center, is the first gift of its kind from the credit union to a nonprofit.

“When considering nonprofits to receive this gift, we sought agencies who support impoverished and underserved citizens in our community through innovative financial and educational programs,” Frank Carter, president/CEO of Member One, said in a news release. “We were impressed with all of TAP’s initiatives but specifically their housing and early education programs.”

On the early childhood education side, the donation will be used to help working parents and others more easily get their children to school and themselves to school or work. On the housing side, the funds will go toward housing survivors of domestic violence and helping them find employment or futher their training, according to a news release.

“We are overjoyed and extremely grateful to be chosen to receive such a monumental investment that will help families move from poverty to self-supporting lifestyles,” said Annette Lewis, TAP president and CEO. “The lack of quality child care continues to present a barrier for families to gain and retain employment. Additionally, the lack of safe and affordable housing leads to homelessness which leaves citizens without a stable address in order to seek employment.”

Jingle to safety contest in progress

Over the past three years during December, 14 teens, aged 15 to 19, have died in motor vehicle crashes on Virginia roads and another 1,268 were injured, according to statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

During the same period, the DMV said, this same age group of drivers accounted for 4,253 crashes and 15 fatal crashes. Many of the fatalities occurred when teens were on Christmas break.

This year the state agency is trying to reduce the statistics. A statewide campaign that encourages teens to create a safe driving song or tune to encourage drivers to be safe is underway. It’s also an opportunity for teens to win prizes of up to $500.

The “Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly,” also sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, the Virginia State Police and State Farm, is an effort to keep teen drivers and passengers safe during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Submissions are due to Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 8. The jingle competition is open to Virginia youth ages 11-19 and involves developing a safe driving jingle (short song or tune) that promotes traffic safety and the holiday campaign theme.

Teens are encouraged to enter the contest individually and/or as part of a school club or youth group. Jingle entries must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds long.

YOVASO staff will select six jingles in the middle and high school divisions for public voting between Dec. 12-15. The winning jingles in both divisions will be announced Dec. 16 and will be shared on social media throughout the Christmas holiday to remind students to buckle up and drive safely.

The winning jingle in the high school division will receive a $500 prize; second place will receive $200 and third will receive $100. The winning middle school jingle will receive $200 with second place getting $100 and third place $50.

“The jingle competition is a fun and creative way for teens to remind each other to buckle up and drive safely during this high-risk period,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager. “We know all youth and teens love music and these safe driving jingles are a great way to reach youth statewide. We encourage all teens and youth groups to get creative and have fun while creating a catchy and memorable jingle for the holidays.”

For the official jingle guidelines, winner selection process, and prize information, visit www.yovaso.org or contact Casey Taylor, program development coordinator at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov.

Grant helps Salem ministries group

Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries will start the new year off by buying and stocking refrigerators and food storage units, thanks to a recent grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia’s Fishwick Fund.

The $18,000 grant not only allows for appliance and equipment purchases, it and other funding also allows SAEM’s feeding programs at elementary schools in Salem and Glenvar to become more be self-supporting and sustainable, according to a news release.

SAEM is a gathering of lay and pastoral representatives from Salem and western Roanoke County churches and local service agencies that serves to strengthen community resources by encouraging collaboration in the areas of food, clothing, and educational resources.

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, established in Roanoke in 1988 and later expanded into the Martinsville/Henry County area, administers hundreds of named endowment funds ranging from a minimum of $10,000 to millions of dollars.

Its mission is “enabling people who love their community to easily give back,” and to date, donors have also committed very significant resources to the foundation through future estate gifts.

Giving Back Society gives $40K

The Giving Back Society recently distributed $40,000 to five charities during its annual contribution to organizations that provide a variety of information, and social and supportive services to underserved and underprivileged children, youth and adults.

During its six years of existence, The Giving Back Society — itself a nonprofit charitable organization — has given out more than $150,000, including the $40,000 for 2022. Charities must apply for the contributions.

The 2022 recipients are: Chris’s Coffee and Custard, $20,000; the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center, $10,000; Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, $4,000; and St. Vincent’s Home/Blue Ridge Autism and Mill Mountain Zoo, each received $3,000.

GBS’s biggest fundraiser is a fall fashion show and brunch at Hidden Valley Country Club but members also raise money by working at Belk Charity Days, Party in Elmwood and Olde Salem Days.

Like the nonprofit on Facebook under Giving Back Society StarCity; and for more details and pictures of all the ceremonies, access the Giving Back Society website at SayYesToGBS.org.

Philanthropy awards announced

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia recently announced their 2022 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees.

NPD, annually celebrated on Nov. 15, recognizes the achievements of charitable organizations, fundraising executives, and volunteers.

The Outstanding Philanthropic Organization award was presented to the West End Center, an after- school and full- day summer program serving approximately 150 students between the ages of 5 and 18 each year.

West End offers holistic programming to students focusing on literacy and STEAM enrichment, homework help, social-emotional learning, physical health and wellness as well as free play.

Katherine F. (Kay) Strickland received the Outstanding Fundraising Executive honor. She is the chief development officer for Carilion Clinic and the Carilion Clinic Foundation, and her focus has been to establish a philanthropic program for the clinic. She also has served in various capacities in numerous local, state, and national civic organizations.

Rob Cassell, the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser honoree, has been a passionate supporter of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge as an officer and annual fundraising campaign chairman. As a Certified Public Accountant, he worked in management accounting positions and retired as vice president and general manager of Graham White Manufacturing in Salem.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents more than 30,000 members in 235 chapters throughout the world, working to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education, and certification programs