Giving: Memorial service set for Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. at statue in Roanoke

Monday marks the 54th anniversary of death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will honor him with a memorial service.

The civil rights leader, who would have turned 95 on Jan. 15, 2022, was shot while standing on a balcony outside his second-floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. News of King’s assassination prompted major outbreaks of racial violence, resulting in more than 40 deaths nationwide and extensive property damage in more than 100 American cities.

James Earl Ray, a 40-year-old escaped convict, later was arrested and sentenced to a 99-year prison term. He died in 1998.

The memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King statue at the intersection of Center Avenue and First Street Northwest.

For more information, call Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson at 540-344-7064 or Bishop Edward Mitchell at 540-400-2459.

Walk for Ten CommandmentsA three-mile walk commemorating the Ten Commandments will be held April 9.

Sponsored by members of Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley, the Ten Commandment Walk will include visits to six churches in the downtown Roanoke area. At each stop participants will learn about ways that members of these congregations are living out the greatest commandment to love God through loving their neighbors.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event begins at First Baptist Church in Gainsboro with check-in between 9:30 and 10 a.m. and event ends with a return to First Baptist Church in Gainsboro for lunch and fellowship.

The walk is limited to 40 participants, and pre-registration is required. Contact Barbara Pendergrass Richmond at 540-818-0520 to register no later than April 4. There is no fee to register.

Girls on the RunThe Chillin’ Ice Doin’ Nice program begins April 6, and a new organization, Girls on the Run, will be the first beneficiaries this year.

Girls on the Run, part of a national organization, is an after-school program designed to inspire girls to recognize and embrace their inner strength. Lessons emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health.

“The program is dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” Melanie Crovo, co-owner Chillin’ Shaved Ice, said in an email, adding the Roanoke chapter has girls from the Garden City neighborhood.

Crovo and Thomas Beltram, her concession trailer partner, started the Chillin’ Ice Doin’ Nice project last year after COVID-19 pandemic protocols delayed efforts to promote and start their Chillin’ Shaved Ice business.

So, every Wednesday from April through September, their business season, they donated 10% of sales and 100% of tips to a local nonprofit organization to get their name out in the pubic.

“Last year we donated over $1,900 to local organizations,” Crovo said. “Hopefully, this year will be even more successful.”

The Chillin’ Shaved Ice concession trailer will be parked at 1318 Riverland Road S.E., starting Wednesday. The concession is open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 until 8 p.m. (9 p.m. during the summer.) Organizations benefitting from Chillin’ Ice Doin’ Nice this year also include: the West End Center, April 13; Roanoke Skatepark Initiative, April 20; Presbyterian Community Center, May 11; Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing, May 18; Keystone Community Center, June 8; Roanoke Valley SPCA, July 6; and Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia, July 20.

Nonprofit groups wanting to participate in the benefit program can reach Melanie Crovo at 540-204-7737 or pipedreamllc@yahoo.com.

Donations to

food bankThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated two truckloads of food to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This donation of food comes at a time when increasing food and fuel costs are impacting the budget of the Food Bank, officials said in announcement about the donation.

The donated items included canned beans, soups, pasta, and other nonperishable products.

“This donation is particularly timely,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “This donation of food will soften the impact of higher costs facing the Food Bank to help feed the region’s food insecure. No one deserves to be hungry. We are very grateful for this large-scale donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Feeding Southwest Virginia, founded in 1982, is an affiliate member of Feeding America. Approximately $30 million worth of food and grocery- related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 380 partner feeding programs in a 26-county, nine city region, according to officials.

Free distemper vaccinations offeredMountain View Humane in Christiansburg is participating in National Pet Vaccination Month by giving free distemper vaccinations to pets at the time of spay/neuter services and during scheduled wellness appointments.

The free vaccines are possible due to a grant from Petco Love. “We’re so grateful to Petco Love’s investment in our community,” said Sylvie Peterson, executive director of Mountain View Humane. “The warmer months are very busy for spay and neuter services, and these vaccines will go a long way to helping keep pets in our region healthy and safe.” Appointments for the free vaccines are available Monday-Friday and can be scheduled by calling 540-382-0222. The free distemper vaccines must be requested at the time of scheduling.

The mission of the humane agency, formed in 2010, is to end pet overpopulation in Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia by providing affordable, high quality spay and neuter services to the public, local municipal shelters, and rescue groups.

In addition to its Waldron-Ricci Spay/Neuter Clinic in Christiansburg, Mountain View Humane also operates a mobile clinic that offers spay and neuter services, vaccines, and wellness visits where there are potential barriers to travel and veterinary services. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoptions and other lifesaving efforts.

Mountain View Humane also is celebrating the 10-year anniversary at its current location April 4 from 4 until 7 p.m.

The 10-year anniversary celebration has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but it will be marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house at Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic, 225 Industrial Drive, Christiansburg. Those attending can RSVP by emailing info@mvhclinic.org.

For more information on the agency and its programs, contact Sylvie Peterson at 540-382-0222 or speterson@mvhclinic.org.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @ roanoke.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.