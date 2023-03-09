The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council recognized eight community leaders during its 10th annual “Impactors of Excellence Awards” program Sunday at Morning Star Baptist Church.

The Black History Month program and fundraiser honored African Americans who have made a positive impact on the lives of youth and others in the Roanoke Valley.

This year's honorees are: Roanoke Superintendent of Schools Verletta White; Roanoke City Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones; Pernella Chubb-Wilson, president of the Roanoke Chapter of SCLC; Jason Wimbush, principal at Fishburn Elementary School; DeRon Lark, professional pianist, educator, and youth supporter; Anthony Swann, assistant principal at Monterey Elementary School and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year; Lori Wimbush, Roanoke school’s assistant superintendent for secondary education; and India Anderson, Addison Middle School girls’ basketball coach and Fleming High physical education teacher.

Botetourt donation

The Botetourt County Wide League recently donated $200 to Cloverdale Elementary School to supplement field trips, supplies and other needs.

In addition to contributions to the schools, the community watch group awards a scholarship to a senior from each of Botetourt County’s two high schools — Lord Botetourt and James River — and participates in historical projects and other civic programs.

Lions donate food

The Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions’ Club recently donated to the Local Office on Aging’s annual Soup for Seniors project.

The club members collected 10 cases of soup, 72 jars of peanut butter, 60 cans of tuna, four boxes of miscellaneous items, and four boxes of crackers.

LOA distributes the items to its Meals on Wheels clients.

“Our Lions Club also delivers Meals on Wheels for 13 Routes each month,” member Sandi Jones said in an email.

SUBHED

For nearly three quarters of a century, a trio of Chubb siblings have been working behind the scenes, and in many cases, leading efforts to improve educational opportunities and civil rights in Roanoke.

Individually, Perneller Chubb-Wilson, Richard Chubb, Mignon Chubb-Hale have received numerous individual accolades and even keys to the city of Roanoke. Their collective advocacy work, however, was spotlighted in February during a “Celebrating Legacy in Community” dinner.

The dinner during Black History Month “was just a way to honor a family who has done so much for Roanoke,” said Megan Mizak, branch manager of the Gainsboro Branch Library, one of the event sponsors.

Other sponsors were the Roanoke Public Libraries, CommUNITY Arts Reach and Gainsborough Southwest Community Organization and Gainsboro Revisited.

Speakers credited the siblings with having significant impact on the community, whether it was in education, civil, veterans’ and women’s rights, or community service.

Mignon, the youngest of the siblings, and Richard, the middle child, are retired Roanoke educators. Perneller, who worked in nursing, organized and still leads the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Local Hero Awards

Community School has honored five community members who demonstrate the humanitarianism, altruism and social conscience exemplified by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with its Roanoke’s Local Hero Award.

The Local Hero Award selection committee was composed of seven Community School middle school students who spent several weeks studying the lives of local heroes and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The local heroes are: Jane Gabrielle, local artist and grant recipient; Bernadette Lark, musician and founder of Community ARTS-reach; Mona Sams, pioneer in animal-assisted occupational therapy and executive director of Creative Care Therapy; Davey Stewards, environmental restoration specialist and outreach educator; and, Katie Zawacki, director and founder of Points of Diversity.

Silver Summit Award

Botetourt Fire & EMS recently received a Silver Summit Award from the Public Relations Society of America for its first Girls Fire Camp.

Acknowledging that fire and EMS is a male-dominated field with women making up only 4% of career firefighters and 11% of volunteer firefighters, Botetourt Fire & EMS used the June 18 camp to change that image.

The camp was inspired by the department’s career and volunteer female firefighters and dedicated in honor of late Fire & EMS Captain, Helen “Gracey” Humbert.

Humbert, who served within the department for more than a decade, died in April after battling breast cancer.

Planning for the one-day camp began 11 months before Humbert’s death, and organizers received a $5,000 grant from the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ Volunteer Workforce Solutions Grant program.

Through multiple age-appropriate modules, 50 girls were able to learn what fire and EMS is all about. Campers experienced such tasks as using fire hoses to put out fires and save victims; climbing an obstacle course; administering basic first aid and CPR; and vehicle extrication.

Workshop against abuse

Ladies of Vision will present “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” a domestic violence awareness conference, April 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Higher Education Center 108 N. Jefferson St.

During a “Rising from Ashes” discussion, Sophia Putney-Wilcox of Kalamazoo, Michigan, will share her experiences with domestic violence, physical, sexual and psychological assault that began when she was a 14-year-old high school freshman, and her abuser was a 16-year-old sophomore. She was 17 when the abuser tried to end both of their lives in a fire.

Putney’s mother, Kristin Putney, will share the impact of abuse from a mother’s perspective; and representatives of agencies that provide services to victims and their families will be available. Roanoke Valley Evangelist Gloria Warner will provide inspirational music.

The registration deadline for the free workshop is March 20. Register online at www.ladiesofvision.org and click on “Events” then “Reserve A Spot” or at one of the LOV sponsoring churches: Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, High Street Baptist Church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mt. Zion AME Church, Maple Street Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church, Spirit of Unity Baptist Church, Hill Street Baptist Church, or Pilgrim Baptist Church.

For more information, call 540-556-3086 or email lovministry1@gmail.com.

Audible egg hunt returns

After a hiatus of four years because of COVID, an egg hunt for blind and visually impaired children is scheduled for April 1.

The seventh Roanoke Valley Audible Egg Hunt will be held at the Roanoke Elks Lodge #197.

A committee of teachers who work with visually impaired students have pulled the beeping eggs and batteries from storage, but community donations of candy, small toys and stuffed animals and books are needed for baskets and prizes. Volunteers also are needed The first Roanoke Valley Audible Egg Hunt was organized in 2013 by two teachers with support from the members of the VA State Police office in Salem who built the beeping eggs.

This year’s sponsors include Elks Lodge #197, Event Zone, VISTAR, the Virginia Department for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Alpha Delta Kappa Theta chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, Roanoke County Woman’s Club and Woman’s Club of Vinton and other individuals.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Whitney Matheson at wmatheson@rcps.info, or at 617-680-5381.