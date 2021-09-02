Giving: New Freedom Farm announces Freedom Fest dates

“We are excited to host this year’s Freedom Fest to raise awareness of the 22 veterans and five first responders that commit suicide each day and for the wild mustangs that help them heal. Partnering with the Beaverdam Sunflower Festival, we hope to have around 20,000 visitors to the farm during Freedom Fest, raising funds to help us continue our mission healing heroes through horses,” she said.

Festival attendees also can learn about the wild mustangs that live at New Freedom Farm. Through the use of QR codes linked to the Bureau of Land Management’s wild mustang registry, attendees will be able to access the mustangs’ specific stories and paths to their homes at New Freedom.

For more information, contact Lois Fritz at Newfreedomfarm2016@g mail.com or 540-855-1158. To donate to New Freedom Farm, visit www.newfreedomfarm.org.

Goodwill receives grant for youth programGoodwill Industries of the Valleys is one of two organizations in Virginia to receive YouthBuild grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Goodwill received $1.2 million to be used in the Roanoke Valley. The grant will help provide academic skills, life skills and training for in-demand occupations to young people ages 16-24 who have dropped out of high school.