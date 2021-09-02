Giving: New Freedom Farm announces Freedom Fest dates

New Freedom Farm will hold its Freedom Fest 2021 over three weekends this month: Sept. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26.
The fundraiser will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music and information about wild mustangs.
New Freedom, which serves veterans, first responders, and their families, has a mission of “healing heroes through horses.” It is located on 13 acres in Buchanan and is home to numerous equines, including mares and their foals saved from slaughter, mini-horses and mini-donkeys.
Veteran and forensic nurse Lois Fritz founded the nonprofit organization in 2016 out of her personal understanding of PTSD and the therapeutic benefits of being around horses.
Freedom Fest, sponsored by WFXR, a Little Off the Top and SanMarco, will take place each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Daily entry is $7 for adults and children 2 and older. Tickets are available in advance at https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/product-page/freedom-fest-2021-tickets.
The farm is celebrating its recent accreditation through the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, and Guardian status through the Equus Foundation.
“New Freedom Farm is a safe place for veterans and horses,” Fritz said in an email, adding that 2020 was a hard year for nonprofits.
“We are excited to host this year’s Freedom Fest to raise awareness of the 22 veterans and five first responders that commit suicide each day and for the wild mustangs that help them heal. Partnering with the Beaverdam Sunflower Festival, we hope to have around 20,000 visitors to the farm during Freedom Fest, raising funds to help us continue our mission healing heroes through horses,” she said.
Festival attendees also can learn about the wild mustangs that live at New Freedom Farm. Through the use of QR codes linked to the Bureau of Land Management’s wild mustang registry, attendees will be able to access the mustangs’ specific stories and paths to their homes at New Freedom.
For more information, contact Lois Fritz at Newfreedomfarm2016@g mail.com or 540-855-1158. To donate to New Freedom Farm, visit www.newfreedomfarm.org.
Goodwill receives grant for youth programGoodwill Industries of the Valleys is one of two organizations in Virginia to receive YouthBuild grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Goodwill received $1.2 million to be used in the Roanoke Valley. The grant will help provide academic skills, life skills and training for in-demand occupations to young people ages 16-24 who have dropped out of high school.
The goal is to help them achieve a high school diploma or GED and connect them to employment or post-secondary education.
The labor department awarded $89 million in YouthBuild grants in 31 states and Puerto Rico.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to provide academic and life skills training to youth in the Roanoke community,” said Stephanie Hoer, vice president of Good Will’s mission services.
“The partnership and collaboration with local Roanoke community organizations will help these youth become job or college ready and place them on a path to a career.”
Goodwill plans to serve 67 youth in the Roanoke Valley in a partnership between Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Real Experiences Affecting Change (REACH), Region V Adult Education, The Build Smart Institute and Virginia Career Works – Blue Ridge.
Those interested in the YouthBuild program can contact Wanda Bass, youth services regional coordinator, at wbass@goodwillvalleys.com or 540-581-0620, ext. 1190.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.