Giving: New Freedom Farm in the running for $25,000 grant

Friday is the deadline to cast votes for New Freedom Farm, which has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 finalist.
New Freedom Farm is competing for a $25,000 grant from State Farm in the contest. The Buchanan community farm aids veterans with PTSD, substance abuse and traumatic brain injury.
New Freedom has a herd of 18 horses, and veterans can participate in equine activities, gardening and farm duties that foster physical and emotional health and help them reintegrate into civilian life.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that helps communities identify issues in their neighborhoods. A review committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
Residents 18 and older with a valid email address cast up to 10 votes per day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2033914 until 11:59 p.m.
The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Nov. 4 and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
For more information, call, Lois Dawn Fritz at 855-1158.
Local celebrities join Family Service fundraiser
Family Service of Roanoke Valley is holding its only special event of 2020, the Family Service VIP Dinner, on Thursday.
Formerly known as the Celebrity Tip Off, the dinner will be held virtually from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live and at https://fsrv.org/vipdinner/.
It was postponed from the spring to the fall because of the pandemic and transitioned to an online event.
For the sixth consecutive year, local celebrities are pairing up to compete to see who can raise the most funds for the organization.
They are Monica Brooks of K92’s Mornin’ Thang; Madison Madden, owner of GlamHouse Day Spa; Catherine Justice and Whitney Greene Eversole, owners of Punch Boutique; Jenna Zibton of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley; Shannon Shaffer of RSVP Inc.; Tay Whiteside, owner of Lift Arc Studios; Kat Pascal and Jimmy Delgado, owners of FarmBurguesa in Roanoke and Vinton; Ally and Tyler Bowersock, owners of RunAbout Sports; and Katie Jones of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley.
The program will include testimonials from clients whose lives have been improved by the services that they have received through Family Service.
FarmBurguesa is the official restaurant of the event, and dinners may be ordered online or via their app using the code “vipdinner20.”
A portion of the dinner proceeds will be donated to Family Service.
An online auction also will run from Oct. 6-13 at bit.ly/FSRVSilentAuction. The final fundraising total will be announced Oct. 13 via Facebook Live.
WFXR, Member One Federal Credit Union, Roanoke Glass Inc. and Carilion Clinic are sponsoring the event.
Because the event is virtual this year, attendance is free but donations are appreciated.
Seats may be saved either with or without a donation at https://fsrv.org/vipdinner/.
