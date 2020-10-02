Giving: New Freedom Farm in the running for $25,000 grant

Formerly known as the Celebrity Tip Off, the dinner will be held virtually from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live and at https://fsrv.org/vipdinner/.

It was postponed from the spring to the fall because of the pandemic and transitioned to an online event.

For the sixth consecutive year, local celebrities are pairing up to compete to see who can raise the most funds for the organization.

They are Monica Brooks of K92’s Mornin’ Thang; Madison Madden, owner of GlamHouse Day Spa; Catherine Justice and Whitney Greene Eversole, owners of Punch Boutique; Jenna Zibton of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley; Shannon Shaffer of RSVP Inc.; Tay Whiteside, owner of Lift Arc Studios; Kat Pascal and Jimmy Delgado, owners of FarmBurguesa in Roanoke and Vinton; Ally and Tyler Bowersock, owners of RunAbout Sports; and Katie Jones of the Junior League of the Roanoke Valley.

The program will include testimonials from clients whose lives have been improved by the services that they have received through Family Service.

FarmBurguesa is the official restaurant of the event, and dinners may be ordered online or via their app using the code “vipdinner20.”