Giving: New River Valley IDA promotes fundraising golf tournament

Since 1965, the Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley has been providing social, recreational, educational and transportation services to children and adults.

Now, though, the community-based agency is in jeopardy of not carrying out these services because of a lack of funding.

A flyer promoting its 23rd Swing Fore Persons With Intellectual Disabilities golf classic says the agency is “in dire straits” because of COVID-19. It has not been able to hold its fundraisers, the flyer says, which has cost it more than $20,000.

The Aug. 10 golf tournament fundraiser at the Blacksburg Country Club “is critical to the IDA budget,” according to the flyer, which seeks sponsors and golfers.

The agency, funded by area United Way agencies and local donations, has had to cancel three fundraisers this year.

“We haven’t had any programs since March,” Executive Director Sheila Roop said.

“What I worry most about is social skills regressing because [clients] can’t get out as much,” Roop said.