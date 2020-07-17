Giving: New River Valley IDA promotes fundraising golf tournament

Since 1965, the Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley has been providing social, recreational, educational and transportation services to children and adults.
Now, though, the community-based agency is in jeopardy of not carrying out these services because of a lack of funding.
A flyer promoting its 23rd Swing Fore Persons With Intellectual Disabilities golf classic says the agency is “in dire straits” because of COVID-19. It has not been able to hold its fundraisers, the flyer says, which has cost it more than $20,000.
The Aug. 10 golf tournament fundraiser at the Blacksburg Country Club “is critical to the IDA budget,” according to the flyer, which seeks sponsors and golfers.
The agency, funded by area United Way agencies and local donations, has had to cancel three fundraisers this year.
“We haven’t had any programs since March,” Executive Director Sheila Roop said.
“What I worry most about is social skills regressing because [clients] can’t get out as much,” Roop said.
According to its mission, IDA provides programming and advocacy for people throughout the New River Valley who live with brain injuries, have Down syndrome, are developmentally delayed or have other intellectual challenges.
The majority of the 200 or so clients are adults who live in a variety of settings, many of them sponsored placements, Roop said. The activities offer opportunities to increase self-esteem and confidence, socialize, exercise, give family respite and practice social skills.
She’s the only paid staffer for the agency that depends on volunteers, many of them college students.
IDA’s 2019 budget was “a bit over $87,000,” Roop said, adding that the agency is at least $20,000 behind because of the lack of fundraisers and activities being canceled.
The agency is applying for grants and seeking donations through social media. She said it would like to set up an online project for its clients, but some of them don’t have computers or access to them.
The golf classics usually clear more than $5,000, and although the Aug. 10 event is getting support, there still is a need for tee sponsors and space for golfers, Roop said.
For more information on the tournament or IDA, contact Roop at 381-0310 or sheila@idaofthenrv.org or visit www.idanrv.org.
