Giving: Operation Christmas Child launches collection drive

Salem Baptist Church once again will serve as the central collection location for Western Virginia when Operation Christmas Child begins its annual shoebox gift collection on Monday.
Since 2011, Salem Baptist has received more than 44,900 gift shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a program of Samaritan’s Purse, the international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
The project collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world.
Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty, standard-sized shoeboxes (cardboard or plastic) with both fun and necessary items. A “wow item” — such as a doll, a deflated ball (with pump) or a stuffed animal — also can be included. Additionally, hand-written notes and even family photos are recommended.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories. More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the U.S.
Of that number, nearly 12,500 were packed and sent out from the area served by Salem Baptist.
With Ike Ikenberry at the helm of operations, this year’s team of volunteers at Salem Baptist has a goal of processing at least 13,000 shoeboxes.
“The central drop-off is the linchpin of the Western Virginia area receiving shoebox gifts from Alleghany County, Roanoke City/County, Salem, Botetourt and Craig counties. We are so thankful for the partnership of Salem Baptist Church and the faithfulness of Ike Ikenberry as the logistics coordinator there,” said area coordinator Laurie Fitzgerald.
Once shoeboxes are packed, they can be taken to one of six drop-off locations around Western Virginia, especially during National Collection Week, Nov. 16–23. From there, the shoeboxes go to Salem Baptist, where they are loaded onto tractor-trailers headed to Boone, North Carolina, one of eight major processing centers.
The six local area drop-off locations for 2020 are Covington Bible Church, 2140 S. Carpenter Drive, Covington; Garden City Church of the Nazarene, 3401 Garden City Blvd. S.E., Roanoke; Lynn Haven Baptist Church, 1501 E. Washington Ave., Vinton; Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke; Mill Creek Baptist Church, 11475 Lee Highway, Fincastle; and Craig Valley Baptist Church, 171 Salem Avenue, New Castle.
This year, the drop-off locations will be sensitive to the precautions surrounding COVID-19. Anyone dropping off packed shoeboxes can remain in their vehicles while volunteers wearing medical masks and gloves unload the shoeboxes. There’s also an option to build a shoebox online at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Anyone with questions about Operation Christmas Child can call Fitzgerald at 968-1724.
Kids Soar receives 2 grantsKids Soar has received two foundation grants that will support its literacy and food programs.
Kids Soar, which serves about 65 youngsters, offers an after-school literacy program five days a week that provides literacy and academic education and dinner. Roanoke City Public Schools refer children to Kids Soar, which operates out of Trinity United Methodist Church and The Villages at Lincoln. The program started in 1989 as a ministry of Trinity United Methodist and became independent in 2001.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded Kids Soar $10,000 to be used for its food bank, which is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays or by appointment during the week. Any family or individual in the community can pick up a week’s worth of meals.
Kids Soar also received a $20,000 grant from the Fishwick Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. This grant will be used for Kids Soar’s literacy program for children in grades K-6.
Visit https://kidsoar.org or call director Candance Hess at 342-3103 for more information.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.
