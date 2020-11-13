Giving: Operation Christmas Child launches collection drive

Salem Baptist Church once again will serve as the central collection location for Western Virginia when Operation Christmas Child begins its annual shoebox gift collection on Monday.

Since 2011, Salem Baptist has received more than 44,900 gift shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a program of Samaritan’s Purse, the international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

The project collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and delivers them to children in need around the world.

Individuals, families, churches and groups fill empty, standard-sized shoeboxes (cardboard or plastic) with both fun and necessary items. A “wow item” — such as a doll, a deflated ball (with pump) or a stuffed animal — also can be included. Additionally, hand-written notes and even family photos are recommended.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 countries and territories. More than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide in 2019, with more than 8.9 million collected in the U.S.

Of that number, nearly 12,500 were packed and sent out from the area served by Salem Baptist.