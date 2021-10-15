Giving: Pavilion provides outdoor space to train puppies and future service dogs

“It is a beautiful structure. An idea born in COVID to help us weather the pandemic, it has become another wonderful venue and operations space that helps us maximize the potential of our property as we sort out our path forward, now and for years to come,” Executive Director Cabell Youell said of the pavilion. “We are now better prepared to serve our partners and continue our operations no matter what the future holds.”

The pavilion is home to puppy classes, training classes, volunteer orientations, interviews where people are meeting their service dogs for the first time, and partner classes where teams can brush up on their commands or learn new commands as health needs change.

This gift follows closely on the heels of a previous major contribution from Draper. In 2020 she provided significant support to underwrite the costs of producing Saint Francis’ main program, the Training Program, for two years.

Through the Training Program, dogs are prepared to assist their partners in the tasks of daily living and partners are trained how to get the most out of their relationship with their dogs for an eight-to 10-year partnership.

Although the training costs thousands of dollars per team, Saint Francis provides services at no cost because of contributions.