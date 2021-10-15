Giving: Pavilion provides outdoor space to train puppies and future service dogs

Saint Francis Service Dogs recently opened a new pavilion named for a longtime friend and donor who spearheaded a fund drive that raised more than $500,000 to help the organization build the pavilion and continue its services and training programs during the COVID pandemic.
Early in the pandemic, the Saint Francis board of directors and training staff realized the need for an outdoor space to safely continue training puppies, dogs, and their human partners.
The board and staff attributed a lead gift from Jo Lynn Draper as paving the way for the 1,500-square-foot Draper Woody and Jo Lynn Draper Pavilion at agency’s 8232 Enon Drive facility in Hollins. (Woody is Draper’s son.) Jo Lynn Draper, an animal lover, has been connected to Saint Francis Service Dogs for more than 10 years, serving on the board of directors and many committees, and providing “meaningful support to operational initiatives and capital projects over the years,” according to an email news release.
As the board and staff envisioned and planned an outdoor space last year, the email said, “Draper once again helped bring the plans to life through a significant lead gift.”
With Draper’s gift, as well as supporting gifts from board member Annette Kirby through The Guilford Foundation, the estate of Virginia “Boo” Fitch, and generous in-kind support provided by Lionberger Construction, the agency realized the $500,000.
“It is a beautiful structure. An idea born in COVID to help us weather the pandemic, it has become another wonderful venue and operations space that helps us maximize the potential of our property as we sort out our path forward, now and for years to come,” Executive Director Cabell Youell said of the pavilion. “We are now better prepared to serve our partners and continue our operations no matter what the future holds.”
The pavilion is home to puppy classes, training classes, volunteer orientations, interviews where people are meeting their service dogs for the first time, and partner classes where teams can brush up on their commands or learn new commands as health needs change.
This gift follows closely on the heels of a previous major contribution from Draper. In 2020 she provided significant support to underwrite the costs of producing Saint Francis’ main program, the Training Program, for two years.
Through the Training Program, dogs are prepared to assist their partners in the tasks of daily living and partners are trained how to get the most out of their relationship with their dogs for an eight-to 10-year partnership.
Although the training costs thousands of dollars per team, Saint Francis provides services at no cost because of contributions.
Draper’s “meaningful support of over half-a-million dollars over the last two years is helping Saint Francis change the lives of their partners in countless ways with the help of their extraordinary dogs,” Youell said, adding “We cannot thank Jo Lynn enough for her unfailing support, commitment, and friendship. We always say ‘it takes a village to raise and train a Saint Francis Service Dog.’ We are very fortunate to have Jo Lynn Draper as a part of our village.”
Draper’s focus and greatest joy as a board member has been on Saint Francis’ mission of helping people with disabilities.
“It’s wonderful to see every newly matched team — the way they work together, the joy they bring to each other. It just makes your heart soar,” she said in the news release.
Draper said she is very proud, knowing that pavilion “will help the mission continue in these times of uncertainty, and as the organization settles into the new normal that we are all finding together.”
Saint Francis Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to help children and adults with disabilities become more independent and self-sufficient through partnership with a professionally trained service dog.
It is one of 135 accredited worldwide members of Assistance Dogs International and the largest service dog organization in Virginia.
Saint Francis currently serves 72 people with disabilities — 56 teams, 13 candidates in training, three in the application process.
Since it was founded in 1996, the Roanoke area facility has placed 161 service dogs to assist people with a range of disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, joint and/or muscular diseases, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, paralysis, Parkinson’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
More than 100 people are on its waiting list for service dogs.
The service dogs are trained in over 40 different skills and can assist a person with physical task-work such as turning lights on and off, retrieving fallen items, carrying items and going for help when necessary.
For more information Saint Francis Service Dogs, call 540-342-3647 or visit saintfrancisdogs.org.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter