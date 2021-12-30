 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giving: Pianist, a Roanoke native, to appear in virtual concert next week

  • 0

Pianist Charles Jones, a Roanoke native, will perform in a virtual concert by SummerKeys Faculty Concerts in Lubec, Maine, on Jan. 5.

Jones has been on the SummerKeys faculty since 2000 as well as serving in faculty positions at the Abrons Arts Center, Riverside Music Studios and the Harlem School of the Arts (1979-2020). He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

A Lucy Addison High School graduate, Jones also studied with Thelma Diercks in the preparatory department at Hollins University and has performed throughout the eastern United States as well as Rome, Italy.

Jones resides in New York and is the son of Christine and the late Charles E Jones of Roanoke.

SummerKeys, A Music Vacation in Lubec, Maine, is a concert series by the SummerKeys’ instrumental faculty that concludes in February and seeks support and publicity for the facility.

To access the concerts, please find the icon on the SummerKeys home page: www.summerkeys.com. To financially support the facility, send checks to Summer Keys Music LLC, P.O. Box 481, Lubec, ME 04652.

Charles Jones

Charles Jones

 Submitted photo

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert