Giving: Pianist, a Roanoke native, to appear in virtual concert next week

Pianist Charles Jones, a Roanoke native, will perform in a virtual concert by SummerKeys Faculty Concerts in Lubec, Maine, on Jan. 5.

Jones has been on the SummerKeys faculty since 2000 as well as serving in faculty positions at the Abrons Arts Center, Riverside Music Studios and the Harlem School of the Arts (1979-2020). He is a graduate of the Juilliard School and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

A Lucy Addison High School graduate, Jones also studied with Thelma Diercks in the preparatory department at Hollins University and has performed throughout the eastern United States as well as Rome, Italy.

Jones resides in New York and is the son of Christine and the late Charles E Jones of Roanoke.

SummerKeys, A Music Vacation in Lubec, Maine, is a concert series by the SummerKeys’ instrumental faculty that concludes in February and seeks support and publicity for the facility.

To access the concerts, please find the icon on the SummerKeys home page: www.summerkeys.com. To financially support the facility, send checks to Summer Keys Music LLC, P.O. Box 481, Lubec, ME 04652.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com

