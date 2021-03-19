Giving: Project Discovery students to get free helmets

“For 40 years, and especially this past year with COVID-19, Feeding Southwest Virginia has been on the frontlines of our region’s efforts fighting hunger, providing food for 100,000 people a month through 360 partner agencies in 26 counties,” said BUZZ creator Michael Hemphill. “We are excited to kick off our 2021 season by featuring such an incredible organization.”

Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, the tower’s leasing and management firm, honored the lighting request, which will be included in the BUZZ episode that airs April 7.

Restoration Housing launches new project

Restoration Housing is kicking off the historic rehabilitation of it fifth home in Roanoke, a circa-1899 house in the recently designated historic district of Belmont in southeast Roanoke.

Before Restoration acquired the house, the property at 820 Dale Ave. S.E. had been vacant for several years, and a hole in the roof left it in a heavily deteriorated state with rotten floor systems on both the first and second stories in the rear of the house, according to a news release.