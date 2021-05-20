Giving: Red Cross seeks blood drive volunteers

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with blood drives in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Montgomery County.

“COVID impacted our faithful and committed workforce,” said Betty Whittaker, the Virginia Regional volunteer services officer. “The need for blood never stops, and these volunteer positions are critical, ensuring the collection and delivery of blood.”

Whittaker said 25 people are needed to volunteer as blood donor ambassadors.

The ambassadors support the registration process and help donors by responding to questions and providing information about how to sign up for future blood drives, Whittaker said.

“The need is great,” she said. Volunteers should be available Monday through Friday in five- to six-hour shifts, and they must complete an online application and background check. Volunteers are required to work at least one shift a month.

The Red Cross also needs five volunteers who can transport blood from the Roanoke Valley Chapter in downtown Roanoke to area hospitals. These volunteers should have been driving at least three years, be able to lift 45 pounds and be available to work three to seven shifts. Applicants also will need to complete an online application/background check.