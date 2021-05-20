Giving: Red Cross seeks blood drive volunteers

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with blood drives in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Montgomery County.
“COVID impacted our faithful and committed workforce,” said Betty Whittaker, the Virginia Regional volunteer services officer. “The need for blood never stops, and these volunteer positions are critical, ensuring the collection and delivery of blood.”
Whittaker said 25 people are needed to volunteer as blood donor ambassadors.
The ambassadors support the registration process and help donors by responding to questions and providing information about how to sign up for future blood drives, Whittaker said.
“The need is great,” she said. Volunteers should be available Monday through Friday in five- to six-hour shifts, and they must complete an online application and background check. Volunteers are required to work at least one shift a month.
The Red Cross also needs five volunteers who can transport blood from the Roanoke Valley Chapter in downtown Roanoke to area hospitals. These volunteers should have been driving at least three years, be able to lift 45 pounds and be available to work three to seven shifts. Applicants also will need to complete an online application/background check.
To volunteer or for more information, call 540-525-9029.
Member One donates to food bank
During its recent 80th annual meeting, Member One Federal Credit Union made a $1,000 donation in honor of its members to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
A news release said people helping people is the guiding principle of credit unions such as Member One.
“We have partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia for many years,” said Lori Cauley, chief brand officer of Member One. “We are honored to make this donation on behalf of our membership to help them further their mission of ending hunger and changing lives in our region.”
Feeding Southwest Virginia is celebrating 40 years of fighting hunger in the region. According to the organization, every dollar donated can provide five meals to those in need.
“It takes a community to feed a community. We are thankful to Member One Federal Credit Union and their members for taking the initiative to help fight hunger in our community, region and nation,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “Their contributions over the past year have helped us provide 35,000 meals to our neighbors facing food insecurity.”
Mobile vet clinic to visit Roanoke SPCA
The Mountain View Humane Mobile Clinic will visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The clinic provides affordable spay and neuter surgeries and allows easier access for those who may otherwise have to travel long distances to find cost effective spay/neuter options.
Appointments are available to the public and are required for spay/neuter surgeries. A rabies vaccine is also required if the pet does not have a current one.
To schedule an appointment, call Mountain View Humane at 540-382- 0222; payment in full is required at time of scheduling.
For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA or the mobile clinic, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.