Giving: Rescue Mission's Drumstick Dash enters new partnership for race management

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has entered a new partnership with Blue Ridge Racing to handle race management of this year’s Drumstick Dash 5K run and family walk.

The annual Thanksgiving Day event is Nov. 24, and early registration has already started.

The Drumstick Dash is the Rescue Mission’s largest annual fundraiser and supports its dining services.

“The Drumstick Dash is a longtime Roanoke tradition, and I’m honored to be a part of its production. I look forward to implementing new ideas in the event so that we can encourage even more people to move their feet so others may eat,” said Molly Bullington, owner of Blue Ridge Racing.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Ridge Racing so that we can turn the Drumstick Dash into something bigger than a race — more of an event. With Molly handling course logistics and race details, the Rescue Mission can focus on the festivities surrounding the race,” added Kevin Berry, the mission’s community outreach/marketing manager, in an email.

“We are excited to work with Molly and Blue Ridge Racing to build on a 17-year history for the Drumstick Dash. From the earliest Dash with just over 1,200 runners and walkers to more than 10,000 today, the Dash is the region’s largest 5K, bringing a fun, festive event that connects families and neighbors together while they move their feet so others can eat. This 17th year will be the best yet,” echoed Lee Clark, CEO of the mission.

Together with the city of Roanoke, the Drumstick Dash team also is working on a new route that will wind its way through Downtown Roanoke, much like in the 2019 event and prior years. Additionally, the “Move your Feet Virtual Challenge” has been added to challenge individuals to log at least a mile each day during the month of November.

In operation since 1948, the Rescue Mission provides life-saving services such as emergency shelter, food, medical care, and more to those in need.

For more information, contact Barry at 540-777-7683 or Bullington at 540-798-8495.

Salem schools

recognize partnership

to help studentsSalem’s school sdministration and school board recently recognized Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries for its partnership with the school system.

In addition to establishing and funding student-led food pantries at both Andrew Lewis Middle and Salem High schools, SAEM provided nutrition education programs to over 250 elementary school children.

SAEM also recently presented $4,500 in Healthy Communities Action Team Funding awards to East Salem and G.W. Carver.

The awards from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth are funded by a small share of Virginia’s annual payments from the nation’s major tobacco manufacturers through the Master Settlement Agreement.

Since the foundation began in 2001, youth smoking in Virginia has been cut more than 75%. Annually, the foundation reaches about 50,000 children each year through classroom-based prevention programs in public schools, after-school programs, and other community youth centers.

Bank of Botetourt scholarship

recipients namedJames River High graduates Chase Minnix and Ella Wright, and Lord Botetourt High graduate Sarah Hamblin are sharing the sixth annual “Taking Care of You” community scholarships from the Bank of Botetourt.

Minnix, the first-place recipient, received $500 and plans to double major in business and finance at the University of Virginia; while Hamblin, the second-place recipient, plans double major in business and marketing with a minor in linguistics. She and Wright, the third-place recipient, received $250. Wright plans to attend Creighton University and major pre-physical therapy.

Roanoke Kiwanis

award scholarshipsThe Roanoke Kiwanis Club has awarded $16,000 in scholarships to six students who graduated from schools where the club sponsors Key Clubs — William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Northside, Roanoke Catholic School and Faith Christian School.

Applicants were scored on financial need, community service and academic achievement.

The winners, out of 28 applicants, sat through interviews and then were ranked to receive the $5,000 Stu and Margaret Franklin Award, named for a former Kiwanis member and his wife who were benefactors of the Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation; the $3,000 Henh Ly Award, named for a Kiwanis Scholarship recipient who was killed in the 2008 shootings at Virginia Tech; and four $2,000 awards.

Ashton Tinsley, a PH grad, received the Franklin scholarship. He plans to attend Liberty University for religious studies.

Treya Gunn of Fleming received the Ly scholarship and plans to attend James Madison University to study dentistry.

Parker Brown, a $2,000 scholarship winner, is a graduate of Northside and plans to attend Virginia Military Institute to study psychology and exercise science.

Makayla Crowder, also a $2,000 scholarship winner, graduated from Northside and plans to attend study pediatric nursing at Liberty University.

Janhya Henderson, another $2,000 scholarship recipient, is a Fleming grad and plans to attend Howard University where she will study business management.

Muneeba Rashid, also a Northside grad, also received a $2,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Virginia Tech and study pre-medicine.

Young artist showcase winners announcedThe 2022 winners of Roanoke Valley Sister Cities’ annual Young Artist Showcase have been announced.

The theme for the competition, open to students aged 13-18 was “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All.” The winners’ pieces have been submitted to Sister Cities International Young Artists Showcase for further judging.

Denzel Marufu, 18, a student at North Cross School, won the first-place prize of $300 for his “The last drops.”

Hannah Wheeler, 18, a student at Northside High School and Arnold R. Burton Technology Center, earned the second-place $200 for “Giving Back.”

Third place was a tie between Jackson Patterson, 15, of North Cross and his “Every Water Drop” and Alaina Eliades, 17, also of North Cross and her “Happy Hour.” They each received $100.

Marufu and his North Cross art teacher, Amy Jackson, also were honored during the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities annual meeting in June.

Byrd graduate

wins scholarshipThe winner of the EventZone 2022 Scholarship for the Arts is Hunter Muddiman, a 2022 graduate of William Byrd High School who will enter the Savannah College of Art and Design this fall.

He has received many state recognitions for his artwork and wants to pursue a career as an artist with Walt Disney Imagineering in the future.

Junior League

announces grantsThe Junior League of Roanoke Valley has awarded $55,000 under three financial programs — Care That Counts, Community Focus Grant, and the Apel Family Grant.

The Community Focus Grant donated $15,000 to Center in the Square for the development and curriculum of its virtual “Get Schooled!” field trip videos; $5,000 to Family Promise of Greater Roanoke to assist with skill-building classes and enrichment opportunities for shelter residents; and $14,220 to the Roanoke Public Library Foundation for the “Feed, Read, and Grow” — Virtual Lactation Support Group and Resource Center.

The Care that Counts Grant gave $5,780 to Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council to provide programming and financial assistance to support 829 Girl Scouts; $5,000 to Girls on the Run for financial assistance for 30-to-45 participants in its physical activity-based positive youth development program; and $5,000 to the Presbyterian Community Center for its “Pathways for Youth” after-school program.

The Apel Family Grant gave $5,000 to Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline to install a new water heater and well pump for Camp Icimani.

Community Foundation awards grantsThe Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia recently awarded $100,000 from a private foundation grant to three Roanoke Valley social service nonprofit groups.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley, which provides a variety of mental health services to individuals and families, received $40,000 to support the Strengthen Youth Opportunity for Success program.

Feeding Southwest Virginia, region’s largest supplier of charitable food relief, received $20,000 to support the Community Solutions Center’s Meal Production Training Program.

Free Clinic of Franklin County received $40,000 for its Medicaid Expansion Initiative, which provides basic medical care such as physical examinations, diagnostic testing, treatment plans, referrals, wellness screenings, women’s wellness, health education, and prescription medications to Franklin County area adults who are below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and have no or limited access to insurance.

The Community Foundation, which holds nearly $120 million in charitable assets, is comprised of more than 360 permanent endowment funds, and has awarded over $60 million in grants to community institutions since inception.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

