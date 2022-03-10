Giving: Restoration Housing launches latest project in historic Belmont neighborhood

Roanoke nonprofit Restoration Housing is beginning construction on its third project in the historic Belmont neighborhood.

The 2,700-square-foot house at 920 Stewart Ave. S.E., is described as an example of Victorian architecture of the early 20th century. It has been vacant for several years and is in “a severe state of disrepair.”

Restoration efforts will include repairing all historic material such as original wooden siding, exterior trim, porch details, wooden flooring, interior trim, wooden doors, and original windows. New plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems, in addition to custom cabinets, new appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and granite countertops also will be installed.

Roanoke contractor TBS Construction is performing the renovation with Jeff Wood Designs providing schematic and construction drawings.

This is the sixth rehabilitation overhaul for Restoration Housing, which began in 2014. The completed rehab will offer high-quality housing at affordable rental rates for two families with limited incomes.

Restoration Housing keeps the rents affordable through grants and fundraising efforts that fully subsidize construction costs. The organization received federal HOME block grant funds from the city of Roanoke, which account for a large portion of the grant funding, in 2021. Other construction sources were obtained through local foundations and the use of Historic Tax Credits.

“Our organization is proud to begin our third project in Southeast Roanoke and to continue in our efforts to re-invest in this beautiful and historic section of Roanoke,” Isabel Thornton, executive director, said in an announcement about the program. “We have long believed that this neighborhood is a tremendous resource to the broader Roanoke community. Many homes are already quite affordable here but with their older age, repair costs can be prohibitive. This is why it’s helpful for us, as a nonprofit, to make use of our unique resources for this important work.”

Restoration Housing’s first two projects were in the West End neighborhood, and the third project is the Villa Heights Recreation Center in Northwest Roanoke that provides affordable rental space for nonprofit organizations seeking to expand services in low- to moderate income neighborhoods.

The fourth and fifth projects are down the street from 920 Stewart.

Know something that needs to be preserved?

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual list of significant Roanoke Valley historic, natural, and cultural sites that are in eminent danger of being lost due to deferred maintenance, demolition, or incompatible development.

Nomination forms, which are due by March 21, are available at https://roanokepreservation.org/endangered-sites.

For additional information or questions, please contact Judy Harrison by calling 540-343-8691 or by email to Judith.Harrison.66@gmail.com.

North Cross School honors distinguished graduate

Dr. Linda Valleroy, a 1968 graduate, recently received the 2022 Distinguished Alumna Award at North Cross School.

The annual award recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field, and in doing so, have brought distinction and honor to North Cross School.

Valleroy, who works for the U.S. Center for Disease Control, also is the first recipient of both the North Cross Distinguished Alumni Award and the North Cross Alumni Service Award, which she received in 2009.

Valleroy accepted her award virtually in February when she was the keynote speaker during North Cross Upper School’s annual symposium.

Valleroy has been with the CDC for 30 years, focusing on controlling and preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS in the United States and internationally.

Her work has mostly been spent in epidemiology and public health, because she was “smitten with epidemiology and entranced by the idea of helping people prevent disease through science and public health measures.”

Valleroy had a Congressional Science Fellowship and served as a scientific advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives. She’s also held fellowships with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the U. S. Agency for International Development.

After graduating from North Cross School, Valleroy earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Swarthmore College. She’s also had teaching and research assignments at the University of Pennsylvania. She earned both a master’s degree and a doctorate in biological anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Event to benefit St. Vincent’s Home Services

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Holiday Inn Tanglewood are sponsoring Casino Night, a charity fundraising event to benefit programs at St. Vincent’s Home Services.

St. Vincent’s Home’s mission is to meet the needs of individuals with unique learning challenges. Originally an orphanage built by St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in 1893, St. Vincent’s Home grew into a school that was designed to meet the educational needs of the orphans, and later merged to become the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. Adult and family services were established later.

The March 26 event will be at Holiday Inn Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road, from 6 until 10 p.m. The $50 Admission includes a finger food and a dessert buffet, a beverage ticket, live DJ, live jazz band, and $10,000 in playing chips. An open bar also will be available.

Proceeds will support SVH’s Adult Services (including Katie’s Place and The HUB), Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center, and Family Services — all programs geared toward accomplishing goals associated with meaningful employment, social relationships, enjoyable hobbies and independence.

“Because adults with unique learning challenges usually do not have funding sources after completing high school, they are often staying home, disengaged with their community and unemployed,” said SVH CEO Angie Leonard.

“SVH Services depends on fundraisers, like Casino Night, to provide the financial resources for these wonderful men and women who do become contributing active members of our community with our help,” she said.

Individual tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/casino-night-to-benefit-svh-services-tickets-216421631927.

For questions or more information, contact Teri Nance at (540) 366-7399 or teri.nance@svhservices.org.

To learn more about SVH Services visit www.svhservices.org.

