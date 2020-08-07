Giving: Roanoke-area students compete in NAACP Olympian contest

Precautions taken because of the coronavirus pandemic kept high schoolers from going to Boston to compete in the NAACP’s national ACT-SO Olympian competition, but more people now will be able to see the competition virtually.
The 42nd competition and awards ceremony features gold medalists from across the country, including seven from the Roanoke Valley, and can be seen Aug. 12-15 at https://ev12.perigonlive.com/1-evtac6e1b125d274fac9659a2d17504647a. You must register and use Zoom.
The Roanoke NAACP chapter is encouraging family members, churches and other supporters to watch and cheer for Roanoke’s Olympians.
The exact times for performances by Roanoke Valley teens have not been released, but the competition schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., performing arts: Roanoke Olympians competing are Lynn Park, music instrumental classical; Kameron Washington-Brown, music/vocal contemporary; and Janiah Merchant, poetry performance.
- Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., STEM, visual arts, culinary arts: Roanoke Olympians competing are London Paige, biology/microbiology; Uyen Tran, chemistry/biochemistry; Dylan Tran, engineering; Elyse McFalls, medicine and health.
- Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., humanities, business, culinary arts: Roanoke Olympian Janiah Merchant will compete in poetry/written.
For more information, call Gloria Randolph-King at 793-0811 or Sheila Herron at 521-5388.
Roanoke Chapter of Links Inc.names scholarship winners
The Roanoke Chapter of Links Inc., a branch of a national women’s service and civic organization, has awarded scholarships to seven recent high school graduates.
The recipients are Jayden Akerson of Cave Spring High School, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University, $1,000; Selna Shi, Blacksburg High School, VCU, $850; Cartlie Vincent, William Fleming High School, University of Virginia, $500; Maya Coles, Patrick Henry High School, Radford University, $500; Sharon Chen, Northside High School, Virginia Tech, $500; Natalie Love, Northside, St. Mary’s Indiana, $500; and Lauren Hale, Northside, Virginia Western Community College, $200.
New scholarship established for Black students at Ferrum
A new Black American Scholarship for Empowerment at Ferrum College will give an annual gift of $250 to one male and one female African American student.
The scholarship, established by Alumnus Ra’meer Roberts of Richmond, will be used for books and supplies. Recipients must live on campus, be enrolled full-time, be in good academic standing with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and demonstrate a financial need.
Roberts, coordinator for student conduct at Virginia State University, graduated from Ferrum in 2013 with a degree in business administration.
He went on to receive his master’s of educational leadership degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He said national studies show that African Americans have the lowest graduation and retention rates in higher education among other ethnic groups, primarily due to financial stability and first-generation status.
“Based on the current social climate of our country and the financial strain on our colleges and universities from the pandemic, I felt a need to assist African American students in their pursuit of a good, quality education,” he said in a release announcing the scholarship.
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke announces scholarships
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke recently presented six scholarships totaling $15,000.
The club has been granting scholarships for 75 years and this year received support from American National Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners.
The recipients are Danielle Brock and Sharon Chen, Northside High School; Hannah Luviano and Stephanie Unur, Hidden Valley High School; and Cartlie Vincent and Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming High School.
Recipients of $2,000 scholarships are Brock, who will attend University of Virginia Wise; Chen, Virginia Tech; and Luviano and Vincent, University of Virginia. Unur, who will attend Georgetown University, received a $3,000 award. Nichols, who is already enrolled at James Madison University, received a $4,000 scholarship.
