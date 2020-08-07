Giving: Roanoke-area students compete in NAACP Olympian contest

Roberts, coordinator for student conduct at Virginia State University, graduated from Ferrum in 2013 with a degree in business administration.

He went on to receive his master’s of educational leadership degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

He said national studies show that African Americans have the lowest graduation and retention rates in higher education among other ethnic groups, primarily due to financial stability and first-generation status.

“Based on the current social climate of our country and the financial strain on our colleges and universities from the pandemic, I felt a need to assist African American students in their pursuit of a good, quality education,” he said in a release announcing the scholarship.

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke announces scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke recently presented six scholarships totaling $15,000.

The club has been granting scholarships for 75 years and this year received support from American National Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners.