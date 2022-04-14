 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR COMMUNITY: GIVING

Giving: Roanoke Branch NAACP to recognize award winners

  • 0
hr hurtparkelementarygallery 081717 p15 (copy)

Former Hurt Park Elementary School Principal Regina Gregory, pictured at the school year kickoff celebration in 2017, is being honored by the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2017

The Roanoke Branch NAACP will recognize Roanoke Valley residents in several categories May 6 during its 22nd annual Citizen of the Year Awards program and 70th Life Membership recognition.

The Rev. Dr. Gloria Jean Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee NAACP State Conference and a national NAACP board member, will speak during the event that has a theme of “NAACP: Relevant Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.”

The Roanoke Branch NAACP was chartered July 10, 1933, and works to make a difference in the Roanoke Valley, striving “daily to improve the quality of life by addressing issues of education, health, political empowerment, and workplace discrimination,” according to a news release.

The 2022 awards and recipients are:

Arts: Deron Lark, musician, and composer.

Corporate: TAP, where Annette Lewis is president/CEO.

Education: Regina Gregory, retired principal of Hurt Park Elementary School.

People are also reading…

Education Youth: Kameron Washington-Brown, William Fleming High School graduate, reigning 2019 Altruist Club Debutante Queen.

Humanitarian: Abby Hamilton, president/CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley Inc.

Media: Eric Johnson, sports anchor, WSLS 10 News.

Medicine: Dr. David Trinkle, Carilion Clinic/VT Medical School.

Religion: Rev. Floyd W. Gregory Jr., pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church.

In addition to the community awards, members will be recognized for their service to the organization with the following awards:

Lifetime Achievement: Daniel M. Hale Jr.; awarded posthumously. He was the immediate past president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter.

Rev. R. R. Wilkinson Memorial Award for Social Justice: Dawn Bryant, Youth Council co-advisor.

Trailblazer Award: Gloria Randolph-King, first vice president; Youth Council adviser and ACT-SO chair.

President’s Awards: London Paige; Christion Bryant and Chance Staples, co-presidents of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council.

The evening starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m., and the awards dinner at 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood Hotel and Conference Center, at 4468 Starkey Road. Tickets are $70, and seating will be tables of eight.

For tickets, call Cleo C. Sims, Freedom Fund chair, at (540) 353-2159 or Brenda Hale, president, at (540) 798-1387; or email brendahale3651@gmail.com.

Tickets also are available at the Roanoke Tribune, 2318 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke, VA 24017.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert