Giving: Roanoke Branch NAACP to recognize award winners

The Roanoke Branch NAACP will recognize Roanoke Valley residents in several categories May 6 during its 22nd annual Citizen of the Year Awards program and 70th Life Membership recognition.

The Rev. Dr. Gloria Jean Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee NAACP State Conference and a national NAACP board member, will speak during the event that has a theme of “NAACP: Relevant Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.”

The Roanoke Branch NAACP was chartered July 10, 1933, and works to make a difference in the Roanoke Valley, striving “daily to improve the quality of life by addressing issues of education, health, political empowerment, and workplace discrimination,” according to a news release.

The 2022 awards and recipients are:

Arts: Deron Lark, musician, and composer.

Corporate: TAP, where Annette Lewis is president/CEO.

Education: Regina Gregory, retired principal of Hurt Park Elementary School.

Education Youth: Kameron Washington-Brown, William Fleming High School graduate, reigning 2019 Altruist Club Debutante Queen.

Humanitarian: Abby Hamilton, president/CEO, United Way of Roanoke Valley Inc.

Media: Eric Johnson, sports anchor, WSLS 10 News.

Medicine: Dr. David Trinkle, Carilion Clinic/VT Medical School.

Religion: Rev. Floyd W. Gregory Jr., pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church.

In addition to the community awards, members will be recognized for their service to the organization with the following awards:

Lifetime Achievement: Daniel M. Hale Jr.; awarded posthumously. He was the immediate past president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter.

Rev. R. R. Wilkinson Memorial Award for Social Justice: Dawn Bryant, Youth Council co-advisor.

Trailblazer Award: Gloria Randolph-King, first vice president; Youth Council adviser and ACT-SO chair.

President’s Awards: London Paige; Christion Bryant and Chance Staples, co-presidents of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council.

The evening starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m., and the awards dinner at 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood Hotel and Conference Center, at 4468 Starkey Road. Tickets are $70, and seating will be tables of eight.

For tickets, call Cleo C. Sims, Freedom Fund chair, at (540) 353-2159 or Brenda Hale, president, at (540) 798-1387; or email brendahale3651@gmail.com.

Tickets also are available at the Roanoke Tribune, 2318 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke, VA 24017.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

