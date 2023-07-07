Mary Wright Powell has spent much of her life serving the community, whether it was lending an ear to keep a neighbor from being bored or sorting pinto beans to be cooked at a local food program.

The widowed Powell, mother of two adult girls and grandma to four boys, is a retired state employee, who not only tested potential drivers for the Virginia Division of Motor Vehicle but also traveled around Virginia to help bring the agency into the computer age.

It was during that time Powell was invited to join Preceptor Omicron Chapter, a Roanoke branch of Beta Sigma Phi, a national service sorority. The local group recently honored Powell, 85, for her 53 years of service to it and its community service projects.

Until Powell moved to Northern Virginia in January to be closer to her daughters and their families, she repeatedly held club offices, organized, and worked on service projects that include collaborations with Feeding America, the Roanoke Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, various elementary schools, Ronald McDonald House and medical fundraisers for multiple sclerosis, alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s diseases and breast cancer.

Powell didn’t miss meetings or volunteer opportunities, even after she stopped driving, said Sondra Wertz, the Roanoke sorority’s president.

“We miss Mary a lot. She has a listening ear and upbeat attitude. She is kind, sweet and has a caring word for everybody,” Wertz said, adding that Powell’s “door is always open.”

During a telephone interview about her recognition, Powell talked more about members of the sorority and their work, but she did proclaim, “I’m so lucky … real fortunate … for a poor little girl from southeast Roanoke. I have been so blessed.”

She said she misses Roanoke, her friends and community service opportunities but is determined to affiliate with a nearby chapter, adding her volunteer work “gave me something to do and I like helping others too. It kept her from getting bored.”

New group makes donations

The Roanoke Professional Women for Good, an area group formed in late 2022 to help each other build connections and aid the community, has announced the recipients of its inaugural six-month donation cycle.

The 75 members presented a total of $6,600 to two Roanoke Valley based nonprofits: The Humble Hustle and Huddle Up Moms.

Humble Hustle’s mission is to empower black youth and connect diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving.

Huddle Up Moms’ mission is to empower all mothers in the Roanoke and New River valleys through education, meaningful connections, and community support.

Roanokers Beth Bell, Tessa Rider and Nadia Summo helped launch Roanoke Professional Women for Good in November 2022.

“Once we heard about the concept, we just had to get involved,” said Bell, adding “We wanted to see the power of enthusiastic, like-minded women in Roanoke coming together to network with each other while making an ongoing, meaningful impact in our community.”

Members of Roanoke Professional Women for Good donate $100 per quarter and then can nominate a nonprofit organization to receive a donation. Three of the randomly selected organizations are then invited to the group’s quarterly “Gather and Grant” event to make presentations after which the professional women vote on the nonprofits to receive 100% of the donations collected during that quarter.

“Watching the group grow to 75 members so quickly has been incredibly inspiring,” Summo stated. “It really speaks to the generous spirit of the Roanoke community. It has been very rewarding for us as leaders to witness the growth of the group and the impact of its generous women.”

Membership is open to all women living in the Roanoke Valley. To learn more about the group and join them in their meaningful efforts, please visit https://www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/glWhjlB/Roanoke-Professional-Women-for-Good.

DAR honors students’ artwork

The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution has presented National, Eastern District and State awards to Roanoke Catholic School students who participated in the Junior American Citizens annual contest.

First through 12th grade Roanoke Catholic School students submitted 83 art entries in this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest, which had a national theme of “The 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail: Moving the Stars and Stripes Westward.”

Four of the Catholic students, who took first place awards in the Eastern District and Virginia state contests, received National Daughters of the American Revolution honors. They are Willow Cooper, ninth grade, second place, stamp; Jonathan Bostic, 10th grade, second place, stamp; Caleb Deeds, 11th grade, honorable mention, stamp; and Kaleb Hudstead, 10th grade, honorable mention, poster.

DAR’s Eastern Division second place honors in stamp art went to second grader Madison Galazko, and eighth grader Rhodes Aaron. grade. Both had won first place Virginia awards.

Ashling Carr, third grade, placed third for posters in the Eastern Division, poster, and first for the state award.

Second place Virginia awards also went to Isis Iskandar, fourth grade, stamp; Charlotte Price, fifth grade, stamp; and Peyton Lawrence, 12th grade, poster.

The Colonel William Preston Chapter, established in 1923, has nearly 90 members, and is one of approximately 3,000 DAR chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, and meaningful community service.