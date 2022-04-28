Giving: Roanoke Catholic 10th grader aims to help families of children with epilepsy

Tenth-grader Katherine Stewart is on a mission to inform others about the neurological disorder epilepsy.

The Roanoke Catholic School student wants others to know that epilepsy is more common than most people think, and that it impacts whole families and not just individuals.

She began learning about the disorder and its impact about nine years ago when her brother James, who was 2, was diagnosed.

“Over these years I have not only watched him suffer, but my family as well. I have seen the devastating effects this disease has on both the individual and their family,” Katherine wrote in an email announcing a fundraiser to raise awareness of epilepsy.

About three years ago, with the help and encouragement of her parents, Jason and Angela Stewart, Katherine founded Eagles for Epilepsy Inc., a charitable nonprofit organization to raise both awareness of the disorder and funds to assist families whose children are epileptic.

Funding for Eagles for Epilepsy comes largely from a golf tournament. The first tournament was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.

Katherine calls the inaugural tournament in 2021 “a huge success,” raising more than $13,000 for a family in need.

She’s hoping the May 7 charity golf tournament at Roanoke Country Club will generate even more money.

The shotgun start is 1 p.m., and team costs, which include golf, cart, lunch, and beer/soda/water, are: $375 for a team of four players; $200 for a team of two; and $125 for one player.

Katherine said in a recent interview that although she plays golf mostly for fun, she selected a golf fundraiser to honor James because of his talent, love for the game and “he’s more serious [about golf] and has played in a lot of tournaments.”

She initially intended to donate fundraiser profits to a national epilepsy organization but after some thought and research, decided to donate the funds to assist a local family that has a child with epilepsy.

“There are numerous ways to help such families whether it be travel expenses to specialty hospitals or seizure alert monitors to help detect nighttime seizures. Other ideas include help with occupational therapy or prescription medicine expenses,” Katherine explained, noting also that are even specialty epilepsy camps that Eagles for Epilepsy could help a child attend.”

Eagles for Epilepsy is working with the neurology department at Carilion Clinic to identify families to assist.

“The physical and emotional suffering we have all endured, is the reason why I have decided to dedicate my time and energy into raising awareness and financial assistance to a family in need whose child also suffers from epilepsy,” Katherine said. “Our mission is to not only ensure our peers, coworkers, and neighbors are all educated about epilepsy, but the children suffering have hope.”

For more information on the Eagles for Epilepsy charity golf tournament, call 540-537-0479 email eagles4epilepsy@gmail.com.

Brunch and fashion show to benefit Salem ministry

Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet will be the beneficiary of Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries’ first Mother’s Derby Day Brunch & Fashion Show on May 7.

Funds raised from this event will help Mrs. Dorsey’s, a SAEM outreach, meet emergency clothing needs for adults and children, and assist with building and utilities costs for the outreach. Mrs. Dorsey's, at 810 S. Colorado St. in Salem, has been providing used clothing for people in need in the Roanoke Valley for over three decades.

SAEM, established in 1997, consists of community members and pastors from Salem, western Roanoke County, and local service agencies working together in the name of Christ to serve people in need in the community.

The 11 a.m.-to-1 p.m. May 7 event will be held at the Salem Museum and Historical Society. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the museum and online at Eventbrite.com.

Tickets include brunch by Schaal's Catering with a cash bar, and entertainment by local artists Jordan Harman and Harpist Chloe Scales. Kimberly McBroom, WDBJ7 morning and noon anchor, will emcee the fashion show that features community leaders modeling outfits donated to Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet.

For more information, visit saemva.org/events, or contact Teri Atkins by email teriatkins58@gmail.com.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

