Giving: Roanoke Hospitality House holds holiday fundraiser

Instead of packing into sanctuaries, many churches are encouraging congregants to celebrate Christmas from their homes.

United Methodists across the Roanoke and New River valleys will join in celebrating the holiday at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Church members throughout the region will step onto their porches, balconies and yards to share a Christmas Eve tradition: singing “Silent Night” by candlelight.

“At Christmas, we celebrate that Jesus came to dwell among us or, as The Message translation puts it, ‘moved into the neighborhood.’ This year we will celebrate the ‘Light of the World’ in our community,” explained the Rev. Lauren Lobenhofer, senior pastor of Cave Spring United Methodist Church.

“By lighting candles and singing, we remember that Jesus comes to us wherever we are, whether that is in a sanctuary or in our homes,” Lobenhofer said in an email news release, adding that the tradition of singing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve goes back to the early 19th century, when Christians around the world and across denominations lit candles and sang together in honor of Christmas.