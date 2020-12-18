Giving: Roanoke Hospitality House holds holiday fundraiser

A special holiday fundraiser is being held for Roanoke Hospitality House, a facility that will provide lodging and resources to patients and their families who come to Roanoke for medical treatment.
“We don’t have a Hospitality House in our area yet, but there is a large effort to build one, as the needs for such a resource are increasing as Roanoke expands its medical services,” said Karenna Glover, volunteer marketing professional.
Glover said that although a facility is not yet available, the organizers are fulfilling assistance requests through an interim fund to purchase discounted hotel rooms for patients and their families.
Raising funds for the Hospitality House has been going on for almost two years, but this holiday season organizers added a twist: Any donors who give $1,000 or more will receive a pewter Christmas ornament.
“This is a keepsake, and we hope to produce one every year as a reminder of the home we hope to provide to those in need,” Glover said.
For more information, visit https://www.roanokehospitalityhouse.com/
Methodist congregations create new Christmas Eve celebration
Many churches’ Christmas Eve worship will be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of packing into sanctuaries, many churches are encouraging congregants to celebrate Christmas from their homes.
United Methodists across the Roanoke and New River valleys will join in celebrating the holiday at 8 p.m. Dec. 24. Church members throughout the region will step onto their porches, balconies and yards to share a Christmas Eve tradition: singing “Silent Night” by candlelight.
“At Christmas, we celebrate that Jesus came to dwell among us or, as The Message translation puts it, ‘moved into the neighborhood.’ This year we will celebrate the ‘Light of the World’ in our community,” explained the Rev. Lauren Lobenhofer, senior pastor of Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
“By lighting candles and singing, we remember that Jesus comes to us wherever we are, whether that is in a sanctuary or in our homes,” Lobenhofer said in an email news release, adding that the tradition of singing “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve goes back to the early 19th century, when Christians around the world and across denominations lit candles and sang together in honor of Christmas.
This year, however, with health experts recommending social distancing and discouraging singing in groups because of the coronavirus, sharing these traditions in church buildings may pose extra risks, the release said. “So in light of these recommendations, the United Methodist Churches of the Roanoke District decided to get together and get creative.”
“We are excited to give people a chance to be together as we are apart in this crazy year. Sometimes starting a new tradition is a way to keep older traditions alive,” said the Rev. Walter Failes, senior pastor of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton.
The United Methodists invite their neighbors to join in this new tradition. “Singing and candlelight are common to nearly every Christian denomination,” Lobenhofer said. “We hope to share this light across the whole region with anyone who is celebrating Jesus’ birth on Christmas Eve.”
For more information, call 540-989-3335.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.
