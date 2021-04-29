Giving: Roanoke Kiwanis 'selling' Mill Mountain Star as fundraiser

The Mill Mountain Star is being auctioned!
Ownership of the Roanoke icon is only for a year, but the highest bidder will have his or her name placed on a sign along with the other plaques lining the landscape around the star on Mill Mountain.
The best part is that the adoptive owner will not have to worry about maintenance: Members of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will continue their volunteer clean-up along with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department, which normally handles the upkeep.
The May 8 live auction is part of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast Auction Day, an event that raises the thousands of dollars the Kiwanians use for scholarships and the numerous community service projects they conduct each year.
The 141 club members try to be creative in attracting people to the breakfast, and this year they supported Kiwanian Eric Danielsen’s brainstorm to auction the Mill Mountain Star.
“We are always trying to take the [pancake breakfast] to a new level,” said Danielsen, the event manager, who has been joking for a while about bidding out the landmark.
This year, however, with less planning time — fewer than eight months since the 2020 fundraiser — Danielsen drew some interest in auctioning the star from both Kiwanians and the Parks and Recreation Department.
To participate in the live Mill Mountain Star auction or the annual silent auction, go online to KPAD2021.ggo.bid; click “Get Started” then “Create Account” to become a bidder. Go to Zoom.us and click “Join A Meeting.” Enter Meeting ID 817 8200 1048 then passcode 298877.
Bidders must show their face and name matching their bidder account in order to complete their registration.
When the highest bid is revealed, “We are going to find out what the star is really worth,” Danielsen quipped.
The star was meant to serve as a seasonal Christmas decoration but is now lit nightly. Through a sponsorship from the Roanoke Merchants Association, Roy Kinsey of Kinsey Sign Co. and his three sons designed and built the star, which was first illuminated Nov. 23, 1949.
Normally held in the spring, the pancake breakfast and auction moved to September last year because of COVID-19. It was the first year the event became a drive-thru, and it raised $27,000.
At least 120 Kiwanians are volunteering to pull off the 26th annual fundraiser. Last fall’s autocross won’t be featured because of a scheduling conflict, but the virtual silent auction is running May 3-8.
The club anticipates 2,500 orders and already has 630 pounds of pancake mix, 5,000 sausage patties and a lot of pre-packaged containers of butter and syrup on hand for the event, which has Haley Toyota and SERVPRO as primary sponsors.
During the drive-thru last fall, Kiwanians served 1,800 meals to folks in 720 cars.
