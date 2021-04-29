Giving: Roanoke Kiwanis 'selling' Mill Mountain Star as fundraiser

The Mill Mountain Star is being auctioned!

Ownership of the Roanoke icon is only for a year, but the highest bidder will have his or her name placed on a sign along with the other plaques lining the landscape around the star on Mill Mountain.

The best part is that the adoptive owner will not have to worry about maintenance: Members of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will continue their volunteer clean-up along with the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department, which normally handles the upkeep.

The May 8 live auction is part of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast Auction Day, an event that raises the thousands of dollars the Kiwanians use for scholarships and the numerous community service projects they conduct each year.

The 141 club members try to be creative in attracting people to the breakfast, and this year they supported Kiwanian Eric Danielsen’s brainstorm to auction the Mill Mountain Star.

“We are always trying to take the [pancake breakfast] to a new level,” said Danielsen, the event manager, who has been joking for a while about bidding out the landmark.