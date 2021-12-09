Giving: Roanoke office of Red Cross gets van to support blood donation services

“It sort of dawned on me, you know, without the donors of the world and the Red Crosses of the world, that blood supply may or may not have been there to help her.”

The Red Cross and Lionberger encourage anybody who can, to consider donating blood while the pandemic puts stress on hospitals’ blood supply.

“It’s a wonderful, painless way to help others,” said Lionberger.

Making it easier to make music

UScellular has presented Girls Rock Roanoke with gifts to help them make beautiful music.

Lacey Levy and Maria Anderson, representatives of Girls Rock Roanoke, visited the UScellular store at on Valley View Blvd to pick up drum kits, sound boards, a PA system, cords and microphones for Girls Rock, Girls Rock, an all-volunteer, community-based organization whose primary focus is to empower females through music.

The gifts are just a few of more than 70 donations UScellular is making to help connect with their local communities and spread joy this holiday season.