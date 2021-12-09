Giving: Roanoke office of Red Cross gets van to support blood donation services

The American Red Cross chapter serving the Roanoke Valley is getting a new vehicle to transport blood throughout the community, thanks to an inspiration by a construction company official.
Lionberger Construction and the local American Red Cross chapter recently announced during a brief ceremony at Mill Mountain Star Overlook that the construction company will effectively pay for the $25,000 cost of the vehicle over the next three years.
“It’s an important time now because the need for blood is so critical,” said Jackie Grant, executive director of American Red Cross Virginia Region, adding “This vehicle is going to be transporting lifesaving blood throughout the community.”
Sam Lionberger, president and CEO of Lionberger Construction, said the van is needed to transport blood and blood services from donation centers to area hospitals.
In addition to blood donation services, the American Red Cross provides aid to victims of fire and weather disasters, safety training and fire alarm donations.
“It’s awesome to give back and help them help others,” Lionberger, who is also vice chair of American Red Cross Southwest Chapter, said of the van donation.
Lionberger said he was inspired, in part, to make the donation because his mother recently had complications after a surgery. After she received a two-pint blood infusion, she improved, he said.
“It sort of dawned on me, you know, without the donors of the world and the Red Crosses of the world, that blood supply may or may not have been there to help her.”
The Red Cross and Lionberger encourage anybody who can, to consider donating blood while the pandemic puts stress on hospitals’ blood supply.
“It’s a wonderful, painless way to help others,” said Lionberger.
Making it easier to make music
UScellular has presented Girls Rock Roanoke with gifts to help them make beautiful music.
Lacey Levy and Maria Anderson, representatives of Girls Rock Roanoke, visited the UScellular store at on Valley View Blvd to pick up drum kits, sound boards, a PA system, cords and microphones for Girls Rock, Girls Rock, an all-volunteer, community-based organization whose primary focus is to empower females through music.
The gifts are just a few of more than 70 donations UScellular is making to help connect with their local communities and spread joy this holiday season.
“Giving back to the people and organizations that make Roanoke a city we are proud to call home is what this season is all about,” Bertram Daniels, area sales manager for UScellular, said in a news release. “Especially after last year, it is a true joy to celebrate and connect with the organizations that make our community special.”
Through this initiative, organizations from hospitals to local Boys and Girls Clubs will receive a little extra cheer, and gifts range from toys for children to food donations for local homeless shelters.
In addition to community gifts, UScellular is hosting a sweepstakes in which $10,000 will go to the winner and another $10,000 will go to the Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) program of the winner’s choice at locallygrownjoy.uscellular.com.
Since 2009, UScellular which has a longstanding commitment to supporting local communities through donations and volunteerism has donated more than $20.9 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country.
For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.
