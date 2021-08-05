Giving: Roanoke Rescue Mission honors volunteers

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke recently said “thank you” during its Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to people who give their time.
Annually, the mission has more than 3,000 volunteers, many of them serving multiple times a month.
Mission officials said those recognized “who kept coming back, even in the face of COVID-19 … logged the most hours and never gave up on the goal of the mission, serving others no matter how hard the road is.”
“Volunteers are a critical component of everything we do here at the Rescue Mission. They are mentors, friends, teachers and serve as a rock in the lives of folks who have had a life filled with turmoil. This event is one way for us to say ‘Thank you,’” said Kevin Berry, the mission’s media contact.
“Our volunteers are how we function, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them,” he said in an email.
Salem grad receives scholarshipLambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has awarded its annual Jane Painter Scholarship to Hanna Gibson, a graduate of Salem High School.
The $2,000 scholarship will assist Gibson with expenses at Radford University, where she plans to pursue a degree in education.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators. Lambda Chapter is composed of members from Salem, Roanoke and Roanoke County schools.
Firehouse launches annual water donation campaignThe eight Firehouse Subs restaurants in the Roanoke-Lynchburg market are participating in the chain’s annual H2O For Heroes event Saturday.
In its ninth year, H2O For Heroes is a nationwide bottled-water drive that aims to equip first responder organizations and community groups with the water supplies they need to support the community’s most vulnerable.
Restaurant guests who bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water will receive a free medium sub of their choice.
“Record-high temperatures continue to be brutal across Virginia, and there has never been a more critical time for first responders and our fellow citizens to have access to drinking water,” Erin Neves, public relations manager for Firehouse Subs, said in an email.
Unfortunately, the demand for drinking water is very high and supply is often low, she added.
Since going nationwide in 2016, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4.1 million bottles of water across the U.S. Local figures are not available, but the restaurants decide which organizations get the water.
In addition to H2O For Heroes, the local franchises are part of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has provided more than $1.6 million in grants in Virginia.
This includes nearly $309,000 in grants to Roanoke first responders and community organizations. Among the grants: St. Vincent’s Home received a grant for four automated external defibrillators, and Roanoke Fire-EMS received a grant for four thermal imaging cameras. The Roanoke County Police Department got funds for 16 headsets and 16 helmets, while the Roanoke Police Department got money for 250 medical kits.
