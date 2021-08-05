Giving: Roanoke Rescue Mission honors volunteers

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke recently said “thank you” during its Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon to people who give their time.

Annually, the mission has more than 3,000 volunteers, many of them serving multiple times a month.

Mission officials said those recognized “who kept coming back, even in the face of COVID-19 … logged the most hours and never gave up on the goal of the mission, serving others no matter how hard the road is.”

“Volunteers are a critical component of everything we do here at the Rescue Mission. They are mentors, friends, teachers and serve as a rock in the lives of folks who have had a life filled with turmoil. This event is one way for us to say ‘Thank you,’” said Kevin Berry, the mission’s media contact.

“Our volunteers are how we function, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them,” he said in an email.

Salem grad receives scholarshipLambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has awarded its annual Jane Painter Scholarship to Hanna Gibson, a graduate of Salem High School.

The $2,000 scholarship will assist Gibson with expenses at Radford University, where she plans to pursue a degree in education.