Giving: Roanoke scouts celebrate 12 years of service, fun as troop winds down

Laura Hill and Rhea Bailey get excited when it comes to sharing their experiences with Girl Scout Troop 568 and the achievements of the dozens of girls who have come through.

“We are so proud of our girls and eager to promote their successes,” Hill said during a recent conversation.

Hill and Bailey started the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council troop with a handful of Crystal Spring Elementary School pupils, including their own daughters, a little more than 12 years ago.

At one point, the troop, which meets at South Roanoke United Methodist Church in the girls’ neighborhood, had as many as 24 scouts.

Now, however, the last 12 of the original members are college-bound and aging out of scouting. The troop will cease to exist this fall.

“What we have is somewhat rare, but there are no hard facts,” Bailey said, noting that the troop members have been friends, neighbors, and classmates since they were 5-and 6-years old.

Their friendship and continued reliance on each other, despite developing other interests, make the troop unique, a couple of the scouts explained.

Troop 568 is one of 425 troops in the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, which covers a 36-county area in Central, Southside, Southwest, and Western Virginia. Its headquarters are in Roanoke.

Usually there are about 10 to 12 girls per troop, “yet most older girl troops have on average three to five girls during their last two years, so this troop is quite unique,” Jennifer Pfister, a council spokeswoman, said of Troop 568.

The council has 88 girls from 37 troops graduating from high school this year, but it could not be determined if Troop 568 is the only one comprised of all seniors.

Troop 568 also has the distinction of having a high percentage of its members earning scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award. The award involves developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.

Annually, fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts nationwide earn the Gold Award, but six Troop 568 members already have earned it and four others are completing the requirements. Two girls decided not to pursue the award but all 12 have received the awards needed for the Gold.

In addition to Ann Bailey and Anna Hill, the leaders’ daughters, the troop consists of Alice Sherman, Lizzie Long, Anna Anstey, Lillie Mitchell, Mary Martha Blackwood, Olivia Reichardt, Clara Higgins, Sydnee Durham, Clara Sherman, and Libby Jamison. All but Mary Martha, who now attends Salem High School, attend Patrick Henry High School.

Hill and Bailey describe Troop 568 as an enthusiastic, hardworking group of girls whose success comes from friendship and their own uniqueness.

Growing up in girl scouting — in addition to camping and selling cookies — means working individually, in small groups, and as a whole group to complete service projects and develop leadership skills that garners the various badges and honors leading to the Gold Award.

In addition to annually employing their Girl Scout cookie-selling skills, Troop 568 scouts have impacted the Roanoke Valley with services such as feeding programs, reading programs that include everything from collecting books for newborns to building bookshelves. They have collected helmets for disabled youngsters, restored gardens, assisted schoolmates, made blankets for the Roanoke Rescue Mission, and even returned to their elementary school to help with art projects.

The troop’s approach has been “we belong to this Roanoke Valley community and wherever we see a need, we want to be active citizens, making the community a better place,” Hill said.

“I feel that Girl Scouts has shaped who I am as a leader, friend and person in general,” said Lizzie Long, the first member of Troop 568 to earn the Gold Award.

She researched the need for and established a program to provide reusable water bottles for schoolmates who lacked running water.

Lizzie, whose mother and grandmother were scouts, calls scouting “the most wholesome experience of my childhood,” and credits her troop leaders and fellow scouts with encouraging her to excel in school and other activities such as organizing nonprofit fresh food-based organization at Patrick Henry.

Clara Higgins, who received her Gold Award in August 2001, said that while planning, organizing, and carrying out the service project “was very hard and time-consuming… overall, it was a great experience and a chance to give back to the community.”

Clara, working with students with disabilities at James Madison Middle School, where the troop members once attended, restored the school’s gardening and wheelchair access area, and provided books to the students to encourage them during the pandemic.

She held a bake sale to raise money for books, seedlings, and other supplies.

Throughout the project, Clara received assistance from her sister scouts and other volunteers, including her grandfather Ed Reynolds.

Reynolds and numerous parent volunteers have assisted the troop over the years. He was so proud of the length of time the girls have been a troop and the services they have performed that he contacted The Roanoke Times.

“These young ladies have worked very hard for many years to attain these honors,” he said in an email, adding “.... it’s good to see the Scouting Program alive and well.”

Clara, 17, sums up her years in scouting as a “great experience” that has given her a supportive group of friends; helped her develop leadership skills and get involved in her community. She also used her skills to start a small jewelry business as a quarantine hobby during the COVID pandemic.

