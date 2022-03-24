Giving: Roanoke Valley nonprofit offers outdoors-based adventure for girls 9-14 over spring break

The Wild Way, a new Roanoke Valley nonprofit focusing on expedition-based, outdoor experiences for girls, is accepting participants.

The organization is for girls ages 9-14 of all backgrounds, experience levels, and incomes.

It is enrolling participants for special weeklong activities for March 28-April 1 and April 11-15, coinciding with the spring breaks for the Roanoke County and Roanoke school divisions. During the five-day programs, girls will participate in fun and challenging outdoor activities, such as hiking, caving and climbing.

According to The Wild Way, girls need outdoor experiences to help build confidence. The organization cited a survey that found that between the ages of 8 and 14, girls’ confidence levels fall by 30%, and that at age 14 — when girls are hitting their lowest level of confidence — boys’ confidence is still 27% higher.

In a news release, the organization said the outdoors is the perfect environment for learning to build confidence.

“Societal and behavioral expectations, self-consciousness, and lack of experience often lead women to feeling out of place in the outdoors. However, research has found that positive outdoor experiences can dramatically increase self-esteem, confidence, and perceived leadership abilities among women,” the release said.

For more information on The Wild Way or to enroll, call 540-507-9871 or visit www.thewildway.org/enroll.

Community Foundation announces grantsThe Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia recently awarded $122,450 in grants from its Earl L. and Ethel Y. Childers Fund to five organizations in Roanoke and Bedford County.

The Community Foundation, which holds nearly $120 million in charitable assets, is comprised of more than 360 permanent endowment funds, enabling “people who love their community to easily give back.”

The Childers generously supported causes that benefited those less fortunate in communities of interest to them. Several years ago, Earl Childers established the named endowment within the foundation to ensure perpetual annual support to five favorite charities.

The charity recipients are:

Bedford Christian Ministries, which was awarded $7,500 to support its Water Bill Assistance Program.

“While much of the attention to the economic impact of the pandemic on low-income, senior, and disabled individuals has been on their challenges in keeping up with rent and electric payments, there are hundreds of Bedford County residents who have fallen behind in their water bill payments. These grant funds will allow Bedford Christian Ministries to target our assistance to these needy individuals and families,” said Houston Crum, a board member.

Bedford Community Christmas Station, which received $62,000 to complete “much needed” updates to its building for safety and accessibility.

Co-presidents Lori Moorman and Patty Brown, said the renovations will create a safer environment for staff, volunteers and families the program serves. The grant, they added, “also enables us to focus our efforts on fundraising for actual program support rather than continual facility maintenance.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, which received $30,000 for the purchase of a new bus.

According to Michelle Davis, club CEO, said the “vehicle will be used to transport youth to various locations during our after-school and summer programming where they learn valuable skills associated with our core outcomes of academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.”

The Kazim Shriners of Roanoke, which received $13,350 to support the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina, which is updating its Motion Analysis Lab videography system.

Paul Finelli, the hospital’s director of donor development, said “the Childers Fund’s continued investments will transform the lives of children today and for the next century.”

The Shepherd’s Table, which received awarded $9,600 to support improvements to its Bedford facility to increase safety and accessibility.

“This grant will allow The Shepherd’s Table to complete certain projects that have been on hold for almost 10 years. It will enable us to ensure the safety of our guests and that of our volunteers who work so hard to fulfill our mission,” noted Tom Foster, board president.

To learn more about the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, please visit www.cfwesternva.org or call (540) 985-0204.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

