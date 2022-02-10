Giving: Roanoke Valley SPCA fundraiser good for the dogs and for bad puns

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is releasing a “loyal muttrimony” Monday for Valentine's Day.

During what’s billed as “the un-fur-gettable” wedding event of the season at Charter Hall in the City Market Building, “Roanoke’s very own pupstars Polly and Cupid have decided to tie the leash!”

The SPCA save-the-date email says the furry couple has “opted to film the big day so the entire pack can join in on the tail wagging fun — and so they won’t be hounded by the puparazzi!”

The event is a promotion for the SPCA and Charter Hall, and supporters are asked to stay tuned to the social media accounts for the Roanoke Valley SPCA and Charter Hall for “an exclusive first sniff at the pawsitively pawfect celebration of love.”

The couple is registered at Chewy and Amazon and is seeking donations to their shelter friends at the Roanoke Valley SPCA in their honor.

For more information, contact Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director or visit rvspca.org.

Vinton Moose Lodge helps veterans organization

Moose Lodge 1121 of Vinton recently donated $10,000 to Vetshouse Inc., a nonprofit organization serving homeless veterans in the Hampton Roads region.

The donation, made possible by proceeds from legal charitable gaming and other member funds, will help Vetshouse secure housing and job opportunities.

“The Vinton Moose Lodge is so proud to support Vetshouse, where their programming truly does change lives for the better by offering ‘a hand up, not a handout,’” said Clark Crawley, administrator of the Vinton Moose Lodge. “We are honored to play a part in offering these veterans, who have already given us so much, a second chance at obtaining a reliable job and long-term home.”

Vetshouse operates a 12-month program that provides homeless veterans with transitional housing in contemporary homes, food, transportation, and job placement, personal skills and development counseling. Since its launch in 1992, more than 500 homeless veterans in the region have been assisted, and more than 70% of residents have successfully completed the program.

Vetshouse estimates there are over 2,500 homeless veterans in the Hampton Roads area, and that one out of every four homeless persons in Hampton Roads is a military veteran.

In addition to member donations, fundraisers and grants, state-regulated charitable gaming, which is the oldest form of regulated gaming in Virginia, is indispensable to the Virginia Moose Association’s charitable giving — enabling the organization to support local veterans, students, children and families.

“Charitable gaming is essential to our ability to raise funds and support people in local Virginia communities,” said Crawley. “Whether through bingo hall nights, raffles or the operation of electronic pull tab machines, the Virginia Moose Association and our lodges rely on these proceeds for our charity work and year-round programming.”

The Vinton Moose Lodge is one of 83 lodges in Virginia.

April 20 will be GIVE Roanoke day

The Council of Community Services, in partnership with local nonprofits, is hosting a new giving day for the Roanoke Valley.

GIVE Roanoke is a 24-hour day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

The Council of Community Services has served individuals and organizations in the Roanoke Valley for over 60 years, with the goal of better improving communities.

A news release said GIVE Roanoke on April 20 “is an exciting opportunity to elevate the nonprofit sector, recognize the work being done locally, and ultimately leverage dollars to better improve the Roanoke Valley.”

Registration is open at giveroanoke.org.

The fundraiser is open to 501(c)3 organizations that serves or has headquarters in the Roanoke Valley.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com .

