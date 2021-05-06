Giving: Roanoke Valley SPCA receives grant to help pets and the people who care for them

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has received a $10,000 grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation for two programs.
The grant will be used for the Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund and the Companion Animal Relief Fund.
“This gift will help us to provide medical and behavioral care for both owned pets and shelter pets,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Louise R. Lester Foundation in our efforts to keep pets and people together.”
The C.A.Re Fund helps economically challenged pet owners struggling with extraordinary veterinary expenses to keep their pets healthy and at home with them.
The Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund provides financing for medical procedures and behavioral assessments of shelter cats and dogs, outside the scope of the shelter’s in-house clinic, that greatly enhances the adoptability of a deserving animal.
The Roanoke Valley SPCA at 1340 Baldwin Ave. provides a safe environment for lost, abandoned, and homeless animals; and since it opened a new building in 2004, more than 23,000 cats and dogs have been adopted.
Annually, the Roanoke Valley SPCA provides food, shelter, rehabilitation, and medical treatment for over 1,500 homeless animals, ensuring they are altered, microchipped, and healthy prior to adoption.
For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA, contact Julie Rickmond at 540-339-9513 or jrickmond@rvspca.org.
Bike, Car & Truck Show
Family Service of Roanoke Valley is holding its FSRV Bike, Car & Truck Show at the Salem Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15.
General admission is free, but the participation fee is $35.
The show also includes awards, music, vendors, food trucks, a raffle and children’s activities.
Family Service is a mental health nonprofit that has served the Roanoke Valley for 120 years.
Bank partners with TAP
Carter Bank and Trust has formed a new partnership with Total Action for Progress through its CARE Forward Campaign.
This campaign will donate $10 to TAP for every new checking account opened until later this year. This support is in addition to the support CB&T has already committed to TAP’s Bringing Hope Home campaign.
Kim Simon, bank marketing officer, said in a news release that Kevin Lockhart, a TAP board member, “identified TAP as an organization that is aligned with CB&T’s mission. In addition to Kevin, there were other CB&T teammates who volunteered with TAP in the past and provided great feedback about their experience.”
“Carter Bank & Trust has been an institution that values and supports the community that it serves,” said Annette Lewis, TAP CEO. “TAP is grateful for the years of support that our agency has received from Carter Bank & Trust. We are especially grateful for this new opportunity through CARE Forward. The contributions received will help TAP to continue to bring hope to the homes of those in our community who struggle daily to meet the basic needs of their families.”
To find out more about Carter Bank & Trust visit https://www.cbtcares.com/.
To find out more about TAP’s Bringing Hope Home campaign visit http://tapintohope.org/bringinghopehome/.
GoodSupport Fund
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has established a GoodSupport Fund in honor of its former president and CEO.
Bruce Phipps had nearly 18 of service at Goodwill Industries of the Valley and 48 years within the Goodwill enterprise when retired in April.
The GoodSupport Fund will be used to fulfill needs such as childcare expenses, utilities, work uniforms, program textbooks, or transportation expenses to those enrolled in Goodwill training and services.
“I have seen countless individuals and families gain greater independence through hard work and the hand up Goodwill provides,” Phipps said in a Goodwill newsletter.
“I have seen dedicated teams, many of whom I have led, help their neighbors gain in-demand skills to enter the workforce or obtain a better position. I have seen the dignity that comes from earning a paycheck and becoming more self-reliant. This is the mission of Goodwill, and it has been my mission my entire career,” he added.
Anyone interested in contributing to or learning more about the GoodSupport Fund, can contact Jeremiah Walker, director of donor relations, at development@goodwillvalleys.com or (540) 581.0620 ext. 1184.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.