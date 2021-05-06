Giving: Roanoke Valley SPCA receives grant to help pets and the people who care for them

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has received a $10,000 grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation for two programs.

The grant will be used for the Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund and the Companion Animal Relief Fund.

“This gift will help us to provide medical and behavioral care for both owned pets and shelter pets,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Louise R. Lester Foundation in our efforts to keep pets and people together.”

The C.A.Re Fund helps economically challenged pet owners struggling with extraordinary veterinary expenses to keep their pets healthy and at home with them.

The Sara Jane and Mickey Second Chance Fund provides financing for medical procedures and behavioral assessments of shelter cats and dogs, outside the scope of the shelter’s in-house clinic, that greatly enhances the adoptability of a deserving animal.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA at 1340 Baldwin Ave. provides a safe environment for lost, abandoned, and homeless animals; and since it opened a new building in 2004, more than 23,000 cats and dogs have been adopted.