Giving: Roanoke Women's Foundation donates to 6 nonprofits

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation recently presented its 2021 grants to six nonprofits.
The awards, totaling $340,000, brings the foundation’s cumulative total to $4.5 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations during its 17-year history.
Funds dispersed by the RWF are raised by the pooled gifts of its members. Annual recipients are selected by ballot of the membership, and eligible applicants must be local nonprofit organizations providing services within four disciplines — arts and culture, health and human services, education, and the environment.
“We applaud our 2021 grantees and the important work they are doing in our community. RWF’s impact grants help nonprofits address significant community needs,” Kathy Stockburger, RWF president, said in a release. “We are grateful to our members for making these grants possible through the power of collective giving, and we welcome new members at any time."
The 2021 recipients are:
- Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, which received $38,000 toward the purchase of an activity bus to transport its clients with special needs.
- Children’s Assistive Technology Service, which received $40,000 for speech therapy equipment and continuing education to aid children with speech disorders.
- KIDS SOAR, which received $44,000 to renovate the community kitchen used in its after-school literacy program for elementary students and their families.
- Mill Mountain Theatre, which received $38,000 toward replacement of the ventilation and air filtration system in the housing unit for the visiting theater professionals who perform in its productions.
- New Horizons Healthcare, which received $105,000 toward the purchase of mobile equipment to be used in its remote site dental clinics for low-income patients.
- Renovation Alliance received $75,000 for expanding its service capacity through volunteer training and equipment investment.
Roanoke College honor
Roanoke College recently honored a Salem woman for her community service.
Lisa Bain received the Charles Brown Award which recognizes a Salem resident for his or her contributions to the quality of life in Salem.
Bain was nominated by her bosses Lisa and Quinn Mongan at Servpro.
“Lisa has such an interest in our community, she was one of the first participants in the Salem Citizens Fire and EMS Academy and the Salem Police Academy. She continues to support these organizations and our first responders,” they said.
According to a news release, Bain has done much of her community work while dealing with her own serious health issues and is described as “ever present at community-led volunteer events, always smiling, very approachable.”
Bain is president of the Salem Historical Society which runs the Salem Museum.
She helps organize the Donut Run that supports St. Vincent’s Home and also helps organize the Virginia Fire Chief Foundation Golf Tournament that provides scholarships for first responders and their families.
Bain was described as a Salem superstar, being a recent past president of the Salem Kiwanis Club, where she helped to produce the annual Salem Christmas parade and served as the head of the golf tournament committee.
Bain also has served as an ambassador and volunteer for the Salem Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in virtually every event the chamber has hosted to raise funds for scholarships.
She also helped to organize the Salem Relay for Life.
Bain and her husband, Mark, have two adult children, Stephen and Kerri, who attended Salem public schools.
Restoration Housing
Restoration Housing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase the recently rehabilitation of its fifth home in Roanoke, a circa 1900 house in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke.
The 1,800-square foot house, described as an example of “Folk Victorian” architecture of the early 20th century housing, had been in an extreme state of disrepair when the nonprofit acquired it almost two years ago, according to a news release.
A small hole in the roof of the structure had been exposed for over six years and had caused the rear floor systems of the first and second stories to deteriorate heavily. The house was threatening to close in on itself when Restoration Housing began stabilizing it using funding from Virginia Housing, formerly known as VHDA, in December 2020.
In addition to the stabilization funding that was used to structurally stabilize the house in preparation for the rehab phase, Restoration Housing received Community Development Block Grant Funding from the City of Roanoke that allowed the extensive costs to rehabilitate the house and minimize debt to provide affordable rent to the family who will be moving in.
Other construction resources were obtained through local foundations and the use of Historic Tax Credits.
“This house is a charming example of Roanoke’s early housing stock from the turn of the century. It always seemed like a lovely and inviting home to us, even when it was practically falling down. So, it’s been very rewarding to see it come back to life and to ultimately provide a safe and affordable space for a family,” Restoration Housing Executive Director Isabel Thornton said in an email.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.