Giving: Roanoke Women's Foundation donates to 6 nonprofits

Bain also has served as an ambassador and volunteer for the Salem Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in virtually every event the chamber has hosted to raise funds for scholarships.

She also helped to organize the Salem Relay for Life.

Bain and her husband, Mark, have two adult children, Stephen and Kerri, who attended Salem public schools.

Restoration Housing

Restoration Housing held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase the recently rehabilitation of its fifth home in Roanoke, a circa 1900 house in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke.

The 1,800-square foot house, described as an example of “Folk Victorian” architecture of the early 20th century housing, had been in an extreme state of disrepair when the nonprofit acquired it almost two years ago, according to a news release.

A small hole in the roof of the structure had been exposed for over six years and had caused the rear floor systems of the first and second stories to deteriorate heavily. The house was threatening to close in on itself when Restoration Housing began stabilizing it using funding from Virginia Housing, formerly known as VHDA, in December 2020.