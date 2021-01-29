Giving: Rotarians build bunkbeds for kids in need

Shortly before Christmas, several Roanoke Valley youngsters got new beds, thanks to the Rotary Club of Salem and the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Rotarians and other volunteers spent two consecutive Saturdays in November at a Troutville farm building 33 bunk beds. More than 80 Rotarians, their families and Salem High School Interact students measured, sawed, drilled, hammered, sanded, stain and branded head- and footboards with “SHP” for 33 bunk beds, so “No Kid Sleeps on the floor in our town,” the mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Some of the beds – all equipped with mattresses, sheets, pillowcase and a comforter – were delivered locally shortly before Christmas.
“One bunk bed gets two children off the floor,” said David Jones, president of the Roanoke SHP chapter. Each bunk with linens, he said, costs an estimated $350.
The Salem Rotary Club raised $5,750 through club sources and the Glenvar Rotary Club and secured a matching grant from Rotary District 7570 to build the bunks.
“Child bedlessness is a national problem, and as a national nonprofit throughout the country, SHP has provided the solution,” Jones said.
SHP Roanoke was organized in December 2019 and delivered its first bunk beds in January 2020. Since then, the organization has delivered more than 150 bunk beds and has made more than 225 that are waiting to be delivered.
For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, contact David Jones at 556-1586. Tom Bowers, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Salem, can be reached at 761-6994.
Hidden Valley members collect hoodies for kids
Hidden Valley Country Club’s members spent the month of December gathering more than 100 hoodies for their inaugural holiday hoodie drive.
The club donated the hoodies to the West End Center for Youth in January.
Ken Crowder, general manager, said the club selected hoodies because kids tend to keep up with them.
“As many parents know, kids tend to leave jackets at school, on the playground or on the bus. Hoodies and sweatshirts stay on better than jackets, so are more likely to make it home each day,” he explained.
“As a staff and membership, we wanted to do our part to ensure that as many kids as possible stayed warm throughout the winter,” said Crowder, adding that Hidden Valley Country Club has a history of contributing to the community, including more than $25,000 raised the past two years for Carilion Children’s clinic through the club’s Men’s Member-Guest.
“Our members continue to show their selflessness every time we do a charitable project and this one was no different. They stepped up to help those in need and helped us continue our bid to show that we are a country club that cares,” Crowder said in a news release.
“Temperatures are down but need is up, and we are so excited to be the beneficiary of Hidden Valley Country Club’s hoodie drive,” said Amanda Nastiuk, executive director of West End Center for Youth. “Americans were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills before the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for warm apparel this winter is greater than ever before. We are grateful for the incredible members who are helping our children stay safe and warm this winter.”
Since 1979, West End Center for Youth has provided after-school and full-day summer care to children from low-income families in Roanoke. It is currently operating as a full-day Virtual Learning Academy, providing academic and technical support and supervision to approximately 80 children.
