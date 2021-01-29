Giving: Rotarians build bunkbeds for kids in need

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, contact David Jones at 556-1586. Tom Bowers, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Salem, can be reached at 761-6994.

Hidden Valley members collect hoodies for kids

Hidden Valley Country Club’s members spent the month of December gathering more than 100 hoodies for their inaugural holiday hoodie drive.

The club donated the hoodies to the West End Center for Youth in January.

Ken Crowder, general manager, said the club selected hoodies because kids tend to keep up with them.

“As many parents know, kids tend to leave jackets at school, on the playground or on the bus. Hoodies and sweatshirts stay on better than jackets, so are more likely to make it home each day,” he explained.

“As a staff and membership, we wanted to do our part to ensure that as many kids as possible stayed warm throughout the winter,” said Crowder, adding that Hidden Valley Country Club has a history of contributing to the community, including more than $25,000 raised the past two years for Carilion Children’s clinic through the club’s Men’s Member-Guest.