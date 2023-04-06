Roanoke Area Ministries was a recipient of more than 350 pairs of new socks collected during the 108th Annual Rotary District Conference in early March.

With a 1950s “Sock Hop” theme for one of the conference’s social events, Rotarians collected 5,500 pairs of new socks to be distributed to those in need of clothing assistance in the communities served by the 77 district clubs. The LoveToNic Organization in Winchester donated 2,000 pairs of socks, and Walmart gave a generous discount on socks purchased by the Rotary Districts.

The Roanoke Valley Rotary Club packed up 352 pairs of socks for donation to the RAM House. The socks were primarily the Bombas brand and came in all sizes for men and women.

RAM Executive Director Melissa Woodson said that the socks are much needed and will be distributed to the homeless and others in need.

The Links honors female veterans

Five women recently were honored for their military contributions during a virtual “Celebration of Women Veterans” by the Roanoke Chapter of The Links Inc.

The honorees were nominated as part of a national Links initiative spotlighting Black American women who served or are currently serving in all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women now make up an estimated 10% of the current veteran population.

The honorees are:

Dr. Rhoda Murray who served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves as a medic. As a veteran and military wife, she has worked across the United States in nursing leadership, nursing education, community health, primary care, geriatric medicine and critical care. She is now the academic director and dean of the graduate master’s degree programs at Chamberlain University and is a nationally certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

LaFonda Jernigan, who served from 1989 to 2009 in the Army and was employed with the U.S. Department of the Army in civilian service from 2009 to 2022. She’s received numerous military awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and campaign badges for tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Diane Marks, a veteran of the Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve. The daughter of a decorated World War II U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Marks has received numerous military awards including Airman of the Month, Air Force Achievement Medal Ribbon and Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

Sheila Smith, of Charlotte, North Carolina, an Army veteran. She is the daughter, sister, and niece of military veterans, and has an extensive service record that includes active duty in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm. Military awards she has received include: the Army Service Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; and NCO Professional Development Ribbon.

Silverine James, who had a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. When James, now 93, retired from the Army, she had served more than 22 years on active duty and attained the rank of Master Sergeant (E-8), often serving as the highest-ranking enlisted woman, in fully integrated Army units. In 2022, the Women’s Health Clinic at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center was named in her honor, becoming the MSG Silverine Vinyard James Women’s Health Clinic.

The Roanoke chapter is one of 299 chapters of The Link, Inc., one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

SPCA veterinarian honored

Dr. Jennifer McFarling, who has served as the full-time veterinarian for the Roanoke Valley SPCA for over 17 years, recently received the Veterinary Service Award from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association.

The award honors an individual who has been an excellent representative of the profession through active community involvement and/or veterinary service.

During McFarling’s tenure, the SPCA has become a leader in shelter medicine and implemented the highest standards of care, said a news announcement, adding “her selfless service to the organization is one of passion, dedication, and commitment. It is a true labor of love where she is sacrificing personal financial advancement for the care of animals that are in most need in our community.”

“It has been and continues to be my desire to provide the highest quality medicine possible for the benefit of the animals and the organization,” McFarling said.

Love Thy Neighbor walk planned

Church Women United of Roanoke Valley is inviting Roanoke Valley residents to join its April 29 “Love Thy Neighbor Walk.

Registration for the 2.5-mile walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Loudon Avenue Christian Church, 730 Loudon Ave. N.W. The walk starts at 10 a.m. and crosses the 10th Street bridge in Southwest Roanoke with visits at Jerusalem Baptist Church, West End United Methodist Church, and McCray Court to learn how God is working through the outreach efforts of these congregations. Walkers also will pray at various community prayer points.

The walk will conclude with lunch at Loudon Avenue Christian Church.

There is no charge to participate but pre-registration is required. Contact Barbara Pendergrass Richmond at 540.818.0520 to register.