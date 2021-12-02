Giving: Salem event helps homeless veterans

More than three dozen homeless veterans made their way to the Salem Civic Center on Nov. 9 to take part in Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, a program run through the combined efforts of the Salem Veterans Affairs Health Care System, the Department of Labor, Total Action for Progress, and the Virginia Employment Commission.
The Roanoke Elk’s Lodge No. 197 supported the event for a third year by purchasing $2,000 worth of essentials to be distributed.
The event allowed veterans to access information on housing and employment, COVID-19, flu, and hepatitis A vaccinations, as well as access to coats, shoes, and comfort items. A boxed meal also was provided.
“Through our national foundation, we have applied for and received grants of $2,000 for the last three years to help support the Stand Down,” said Barbara Brandtner, Past Exalted Ruler of Lodge 197.
The lodge requested a wish list before purchasing items such as blankets, pillows, pots and pans, can openers and other household essentials that people often don’t consider.
“We’re trying to find housing for our homeless veterans, and people often donate canned food and other items, all of which are important and appreciated,” said Tanyia Jones, social worker and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Coordinator with the Salem VA HCS. “But we often forget you need a way to open those cans.”
The continued support of the Elk’s Lodge 197 has been transformative in what the Salem VA HCS is able to do to decrease the number of homeless veterans in the area, she said.
“Over the years, Lodge 197 has donated more than $9 million within the local area,” said Bill Chase, long-time lodge secretary and US Navy veteran. “Lodge 197 has been active since 1891, and we are dedicated to veteran causes and are hoping to work more closely not just with the Salem VA Health Care System but with other veterans as well.”
The Stand Down is part of a US Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing initiative to help homeless Veterans and their families find and sustain permanent housing.
Donated hotspots
UScellular has donated over $200,000 in wireless hotspots and service to area Boys & Girls Clubs to help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and connect local youth during the school year.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia received 160 hotspots with two years of service, worth about $184,160, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge received 25 hotspots with two years of service, worth about $28,755.
The combined value of this equipment and service is valued at $212,915, according to a news release, which added that hotspots “have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the Internet, study and complete homework.”
Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. To date in 2021, UScellular has donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, a $2.6 million investment.
The hotspots provided to Boys & Girls Clubs connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the Roanoke and Martinsville areas, and each hot spot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.
“These Boys & Girls Clubs provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” said Nakeita Smith, director of sales and operations at UScellular. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”
Access to reliable connectivity causes a divide between youth who have access and those who do not, the release said. Currently, 35 percent of low-income households lack any access to broadband service at home, leading to an issue known as the “homework gap” among students who lack proper internet access.
To close this gap, UScellular launched its After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education. This is an expansion of previous hotspot donations the company provided to address connectivity needs during the pandemic. Seeing the greater need, the company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to connect up to 50,000 youth in 2022. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to https://bit.ly/3B7zOZQ.
