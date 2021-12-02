Giving: Salem event helps homeless veterans

Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. To date in 2021, UScellular has donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, a $2.6 million investment.

The hotspots provided to Boys & Girls Clubs connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the Roanoke and Martinsville areas, and each hot spot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.

“These Boys & Girls Clubs provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” said Nakeita Smith, director of sales and operations at UScellular. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”