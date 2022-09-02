Giving: Salem Fair advance ride pass sales help benefit ministry serving foster children

Visitors to the Salem Fair who bought advanced, unlimited ride passes from Northwest Ace Hardware stores benefited 127 Place.

The purchase of the tickets before the start of the June fair enabled the Overstreet family that owns and operates the chain of hardware stores, to donate $7,725 to 127 Place, a Salem nonprofit ministry.

“Northwest Ace Hardware is truly inspired by the exceptional work 127 Place is doing to improve the lives of children in our hometowns, and we are honored to make this contribution on behalf of our community,” Nathan Overstreet, vice president for the hardware stores, said in a news release.

“The Salem Fair’s positive impact on the region for more than three decades really compels us to partner with them,” Overstreet added.

The 12-day, 34th Salem Fair attracted visitors from all over Virginia and neighboring states, and featured more than 40 rides, blue-ribbon exhibits and an array of family friendly shows and musical acts.

The presale passes were a big hit with fairgoers, according to Wendy Delano, director of civic center facilities, adding “buying the passes early not only allowed fairgoers to save money, but it also provided a donation back to this deserving organization.”

The 127 Place organization tries to positively impact the lives of vulnerable children — especially those in foster care — their families and communities, according to the release.

Currently, there are approximately 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia, and Roanoke has the largest foster care population in the state, according to Ray Moore, 127 Place executive director.

“If we can support families so that children do not go into foster care in the first place, that will be a victory for everyone,” Moore said, adding 127 Place also works to support grandparents and other family members who take children to keep them out of foster care.

“We are so thankful to Northwest Ace Hardware and the Salem Fair for supporting the work that 127 Place and its partner churches are doing in our community to serve the most vulnerable,” Moore said.

Scholarships for 3 Brandon Oaks employees

Three high school graduates who work at Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community have received assistance with tuition and fees at Virginia Western Community College from residents of the senior living community.

“The Brandon Oaks staff and residents truly value our student employees and decided to establish a scholarship program to benefit our high school seniors who want to further their education and career opportunities,” said Julee Goodman, director of development at Brandon Oaks.

A committee consisting of residents, staff and human resources developed the scholarship program and distributed applications to high school seniors employed working at Brandon Oaks.

They held fundraisers that included Swinging for Seniors, a mini-golf tournament; and a raffle to name a newly introduced robot that helps serve meals. Residents also made private donations.

“The staff members make a major contribution to the quality of life for Brandon Oaks residents with their good work and friendly manner. Many of the part-time staff who provide excellent service for the residents are also students pursuing additional education,” said Janet Johnson, an independent living resident who served on the scholarship committee.

Robert H. Sandel, president of Virginia Western, said he admires the residents’ support of student employees. “It’s wonderful to see the relationships develop at Brandon Oaks, where residents can help launch a younger person’s educational career,” he said.

The scholarships ranged from $500 to $1,000 and were awarded to three food servers who now are attending Virginia Western Community Coillege.

The scholarship recipients are: Chelsey Nicole Sheets, a graduate of Salem High School who is pursuing an associate degree in mechatronics; Alyssa Winters, also a Salem graduate, who is majoring in business; and Fallon Davis, a Northside High School graduate, who is studying in the dental hygiene program.

PH grad receives TV group scholarship

Reese Robers of Roanoke is one of seven college-bound students pursuing careers in the television industry to receive scholarships from the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for 2022.

One of two Virginians to earn awards this year, Robers received the $20,000 Trustees Scholarship. She is a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. She also attended The Grandin Theatre Film Lab and plans to double major in media studies and environmental science at the University of Virginia this fall.

The trustee award was first awarded in 1995 and is the oldest of the NATAS scholarships, which range from $10,000 to $20,000.

“This year’s scholarship recipients had a lot in common. They showed tremendous creativity, sterling accomplishments and a never-give-up resiliency during these challenging times,” said Doug Mummert, foundation chairman, in a news release.

NATAS is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry.

Second Presbyterian completes 2-year campaign

Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke celebrated the completion of a two-year campaign that raised $1.7 million for four of its long-term mission partners on Aug. 28.

Second Presbyterian’s Mission Build Campaign came about a few years ago when the four partners approached the church at the same time, requesting financial help with capital improvement projects.

The congregation, after careful consideration and prayer, launched the campaign in January 2020, despite dealing with the global pandemic and uncertain economy.

These campaign funds are for:

The renovation of the Alpha Omega House, now known as the Alexa House in memory of church member Alexa Cannon. The house serves several church ministries, including Family Promise of Greater Roanoke that assist families experiencing homelessness, and also a prison visitation ministry.

The Presbyterian Community Center’s construction of a new facility to better meet crisis needs in the Southeast community and expand programs that address life conditions that keep people in the cycle of poverty.

Union Presbyterian Seminary’s establishment of the William R. Klein Center, named for Second Presbyterian’s senior pastor who served 30 years. The state-of-the-art conference facility will provide continuing education programs for pastors, Christian educators, and other church leaders.

Solid Rock International’s construction of a non-profit REVOLUTION Clinic in the Dominican Republic to serve the poorest of the poor while providing opportunities to expand available services to the southwestern region of the Dominican Republic.

A church announcement said the Mission Build Campaign “was a call to Second Presbyterian Church to spread God’s love here at home and far away. The generous and heart-felt response to this call—particularly during such a tumultuous time—will have a transformative impact on the lives of our neighbors near and far for generations.”

Church Women United gather school supplies

Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley recently held its first in-person meeting since March 2020, and attendees brought school supplies — a total of 738 packs and items — to help the children who participate in Kids Soar get the school year off to a good start.

CWU members also donated 53 canisters of coffee as well as creamer and sugar for guests at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.