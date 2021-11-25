Giving: Salem Moose Lodge helps ministries' clothes closet

Members of the Salem Moose Family Center 2573 has awarded Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries $ 1,514 to support its Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet.
Members of the Moose lodge also donated clothing, including winter clothes and jackets to assist at-risk families within the Salem and Roanoke communities.
The Loyal Order of the Moose and Women of the Moose are community service-based organizations, and their center is at 1409 East Main St.
Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet has provided new and used clothing to thousands since beginning 30 years ago.
During the past four months, the closet has served 1,562 guests for a total of 3,701 family members with 165 new guests registering during the period.
Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet relies on the community to provide support with donated clothes and accessories, small household appliances, books, personal hygiene items and school supplies. Winter clothing and jackets are desperately needed during the next four months.
It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and is located at 825 South Colorado St. in Salem. Financial donations can be made online at www.saemva.org or mailed to: SAEM, P.O. Box 737, Salem, VA 24153.
Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet also needs volunteers to assist guests, to sort donations, and assist with stocking the clothes racks. Volunteers typically contribute one or two days a month. To assist, call 540-389-4889.
For more information on Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries, contact Garry Lautenschlager at (540) 537-7691 or info@saemva.org.
Blessing Bags delivered
New members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.-Beta Chi Omega Chapter recently delivered 50 Blessing Bags and blankets to the Roanoke Rescue Mission and made additional donations to the Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter for Women and Sabrina’s Place.
Beta Chi Omega’s spring 2021 Line Sisters collected “Blessing Bags” items from local Black and other businesses as their service project, “Shining a Light Our Community.”
“Blessing Bags,” distributed to residents in the Rescue Mission hotel and overnight facility, contained female toiletries, inspirational tracks, and yoga-exercise bookmarks.
The tradition of new line sisters completing a service project demonstrates a legacy of service and social activism that addresses community needs. The “Blessing Bag” project supports Women’s Healthcare and Wellness, which is one of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s five, international targets. It primarily focuses on breast cancer awareness and prevention, heart health, nutrition and wellness, and care for the caregivers.
The 2021 initiates were shining a light on local businesses by asking them to serve as collection and drop-off locations. This enabled donors to visit the businesses, possibly for the first time, and donate items to fill the blessing bags.
Drop-off locations included: The Sweet Spot, Inspired to Enhance, Culture Ethnic Shop, LLC, Blessed by God, Unique Styles, Sister2Sister Boutique, Noah-Christian Academy, Small Steps Learning Academy (Apperson Drive location), The Humble Hustle Company, Inc., and Food Lion (Peters Creek Road location).
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international, service organization that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. The local chapter, Beta Chi Omega, is dedicated to implementing AKA’s programs and providing services in the Roanoke-area.
LOA, Home Instead partner to provide gifts
The Local Office on Aging is partnering with Home Instead Senior Care to provide Christmas gifts to senior citizens who may not be able to spend time with family this holiday season.
Under the “Be a Santa to a Senior” project, a Christmas tree placed in the lobby of Local Office on Aging’s headquarters at 4932 Frontage Road N.W., other locations will enable the public to stop by and pick up a wish-list for a senior’s gift.
This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community, according to a news release from Home Instead.
The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.
“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Betsy Head, owner of the Home Instead offices serving Roanoke, Lynchburg and the Smith Mountain Lake area. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”
Gifts will be delivered to seniors’ homes starting in December, and LOA will need volunteers to help with deliveries. Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to pre-wrap gifts and drop them off by Dec. 10.
“Be a Santa to a Senior’’ trees can be found at the following locations:
- Home Instead, 2085 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg.
- Home Instead, 6349 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke.
- LOA Area Agency on Aging, 4932 Frontage Road, Roanoke.
- The Olive Garden Restaurant, 4038 Wards Road, Lynchburg.
- The Olive Garden Restaurant, 1925 Valley View Blvd. Roanoke.
- Vistar Eye Center, 70 Summerfield Court, Roanoke.
Individuals interested in donating and/or delivering gifts can contact LOA for more information at 540-345-0451 or by visiting 4932 Frontage Road N.W. in Roanoke.
The Local Office on Aging is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping older persons remain independent for as long as possible. LOA administers over 25 community services that provide nutrition, education, advocacy and socialization for those 60 and older and their families in the Fifth Planning District of Virginia, including Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Covington, Craig County, Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Salem.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.