Giving: Salem Moose Lodge helps ministries' clothes closet

Members of the Salem Moose Family Center 2573 has awarded Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries $ 1,514 to support its Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet.

Members of the Moose lodge also donated clothing, including winter clothes and jackets to assist at-risk families within the Salem and Roanoke communities.

The Loyal Order of the Moose and Women of the Moose are community service-based organizations, and their center is at 1409 East Main St.

Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet has provided new and used clothing to thousands since beginning 30 years ago.

During the past four months, the closet has served 1,562 guests for a total of 3,701 family members with 165 new guests registering during the period.

Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet relies on the community to provide support with donated clothes and accessories, small household appliances, books, personal hygiene items and school supplies. Winter clothing and jackets are desperately needed during the next four months.

It is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and is located at 825 South Colorado St. in Salem. Financial donations can be made online at www.saemva.org or mailed to: SAEM, P.O. Box 737, Salem, VA 24153.